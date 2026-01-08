Mumbai News: One Stop Centre Launched At Cama Hospital To Provide 24×7 Support For Women Facing Violence And Abuse

One Stop Centre for women facing violence is set up at Mumbai’s historic Cama Hospital to provide integrated support services | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 08: In a significant step towards strengthening support systems for women facing violence and abuse, a One Stop Centre (OSC) has been set up at the city’s historic Cama Hospital.

The centre aims to provide immediate, safe, and coordinated assistance to women who are victims of violence, exploitation, or crisis situations.

Single-window support for women survivors

The primary objective of the One Stop Centre is to ensure that women affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, molestation, rape, acid attacks, or any form of physical and mental abuse receive all essential services at a single location.

Until now, survivors often had to visit multiple offices and institutions for medical treatment, police support, legal aid, and counselling. With the establishment of the OSC at Cama Hospital, this process will become smoother, faster, and more sensitive to the needs of survivors.

Five beds reserved for immediate care

Hospital authorities have reserved five beds exclusively for the One Stop Centre to ensure immediate medical care and short-term support.

According to Hospital Superintendent Dr. Tushar Palve, the centre has been fully prepared with the required infrastructure and trained personnel. He added that the OSC will be formally inaugurated after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

24×7 facility with integrated services

The One Stop Centre will function as a 24×7 facility, offering emergency and essential medical treatment, forensic examination, psychological counselling, police assistance, legal advice, and case management services.

In cases where survivors require temporary shelter, arrangements will also be made through the centre. Trained social workers and support staff will remain with the survivor throughout the process, ensuring dignity, confidentiality, and emotional support.

Centre launched under Nirbhaya Fund

The One Stop Centre scheme was launched by the Central Government in 2015 under the Nirbhaya Fund with the aim of providing prompt, integrated, and victim-centric support to women facing violence.

Under this initiative, OSCs are being established in districts and major government hospitals across the country. The launch of the centre at Cama Hospital is expected to significantly enhance access to timely and coordinated assistance for women in Mumbai who are in distress.

