 Mumbai News: Minor Kitchen Fire At Fort Restaurant Brought Under Control, No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Minor Kitchen Fire At Fort Restaurant Brought Under Control, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Minor Kitchen Fire At Fort Restaurant Brought Under Control, No Injuries Reported

A Level 1 fire broke out in the kitchen of a Fort restaurant on Thursday afternoon. The Mumbai Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control within an hour. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Minor kitchen fire at a Fort restaurant is swiftly controlled by the Mumbai Fire Brigade with no injuries reported | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, Jan 08: A minor fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in Fort on Thursday afternoon, prompting a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The blaze was brought under control within an hour, and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Fire reported on first floor kitchen

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Cell, the fire erupted at 12.59 p.m. in the kitchen located on the first floor of the Native Bombay restaurant on Kochi Street. The incident was classified as a Level 1 (minor) fire by the MFB.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Minor Kitchen Fire At Fort Restaurant Brought Under Control, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Minor Kitchen Fire At Fort Restaurant Brought Under Control, No Injuries Reported
'Carnage Guaranteed': CSK Reacts As Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 30 Runs In Abhishek Sharma's Over To Record Fastest-Ever Fifty In Vijay Hazare Trophy
'Carnage Guaranteed': CSK Reacts As Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 30 Runs In Abhishek Sharma's Over To Record Fastest-Ever Fifty In Vijay Hazare Trophy
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over SIR Draft Voter List, Demands FIR Over ‘Fake Voters’
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over SIR Draft Voter List, Demands FIR Over ‘Fake Voters’
'Pre-wedding Like Tomorrowland': Video Shows Huge Setups & Grand Celebrations At Udaipur During Indian Wedding
'Pre-wedding Like Tomorrowland': Video Shows Huge Setups & Grand Celebrations At Udaipur During Indian Wedding
Read Also
Mumbai Fire Tragedy: Two Killed In Blaze At Tex Centre Chandivali, Andheri East As Fire Brigade...
article-image

Blaze doused within an hour

Multiple fire engines were rushed to the spot along with civic officials, police personnel, and BEST staff. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze after nearly an hour of operations, with the situation fully under control by 1.55 p.m. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and will be determined following a detailed investigation, a fire official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Minor Kitchen Fire At Fort Restaurant Brought Under Control, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Minor Kitchen Fire At Fort Restaurant Brought Under Control, No Injuries Reported

'Carnage Guaranteed': CSK Reacts As Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 30 Runs In Abhishek Sharma's Over To...

'Carnage Guaranteed': CSK Reacts As Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 30 Runs In Abhishek Sharma's Over To...

Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Buys Luxury Apartment In Mumbai's Prabhadevi For ₹26.30 Crore;...

Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Buys Luxury Apartment In Mumbai's Prabhadevi For ₹26.30 Crore;...

'Bapachi Train Ahe Ka': Kalyan Woman Shows How She Travels To Office Amid 'Ragebaiting Rada' In...

'Bapachi Train Ahe Ka': Kalyan Woman Shows How She Travels To Office Amid 'Ragebaiting Rada' In...

BMC Elections 2026: 12 Suspended Congress Councillors In Ambernath Join BJP, 'They Have Come With...

BMC Elections 2026: 12 Suspended Congress Councillors In Ambernath Join BJP, 'They Have Come With...