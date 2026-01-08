Mumbai News: Minor Kitchen Fire At Fort Restaurant Brought Under Control, No Injuries Reported

Minor kitchen fire at a Fort restaurant is swiftly controlled by the Mumbai Fire Brigade with no injuries reported | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, Jan 08: A minor fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in Fort on Thursday afternoon, prompting a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The blaze was brought under control within an hour, and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Fire reported on first floor kitchen

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Cell, the fire erupted at 12.59 p.m. in the kitchen located on the first floor of the Native Bombay restaurant on Kochi Street. The incident was classified as a Level 1 (minor) fire by the MFB.

Also Watch:

Blaze doused within an hour

Multiple fire engines were rushed to the spot along with civic officials, police personnel, and BEST staff. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze after nearly an hour of operations, with the situation fully under control by 1.55 p.m. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and will be determined following a detailed investigation, a fire official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/