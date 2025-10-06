Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Accuses Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar OBC Morcha of Political Gain

Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Patil | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar will organise a morcha demanding to cancel the government resolution (GR) issued by the government for the Maratha reservation on the basis of the Hyderabad gazette. However, this morcha is not for the benefit of the OBCs but for the political gain of the Congress Party. It is being done as per the directives of Rahul Gandhi, alleged Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange said here on Sunday.

Jarange is being treated in a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. On Sunday, he interacted with the media. He alleged that Vijay Wadettiwar, in the name of OBC reservations, is looking for personal political gains; this information has been given by some Maratha–Kunbi brethren from Vidarbha. However, the Maratha community is prepared to destroy these attempts, Jarange said.

Meanwhile, without mentioning the name of MLC Pankaja Munde, he alleged that the reservations of the Banjara community have been destroyed and now attempts are being made to destroy the Maratha reservations. These leaders do not have the right to speak on the Maratha reservations. All the registrations of the Maratha are intact, and if any of these are cancelled, we will prove it with evidence. The brother-sister team from Parli and the Ali Baba from Yeola are creating hurdles for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. If the brother-sister duo from Parli under the influence of Chhagan Bhujbal try to confront Maratha, their political careers will be at stake, Jarange warned.