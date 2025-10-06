 Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Accuses Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar OBC Morcha of Political Gain


Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Patil | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar will organise a morcha demanding to cancel the government resolution (GR) issued by the government for the Maratha reservation on the basis of the Hyderabad gazette. However, this morcha is not for the benefit of the OBCs but for the political gain of the Congress Party. It is being done as per the directives of Rahul Gandhi, alleged Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange said here on Sunday.

Jarange is being treated in a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. On Sunday, he interacted with the media. He alleged that Vijay Wadettiwar, in the name of OBC reservations, is looking for personal political gains; this information has been given by some Maratha–Kunbi brethren from Vidarbha. However, the Maratha community is prepared to destroy these attempts, Jarange said.  

