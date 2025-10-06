NCP–SP MP Supriya Sule Slams MSEDCL Over Insufficient Power Supply In Pune’s Industrial Areas; Criticises Tariff Hike | Sourced

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule, was in Pune on Monday, where she visited the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) main office in Rasta Peth. She visited due to the alleged insufficient supply to industrial and residential areas of Pune. Speaking about the visit, she said this was unfortunate in a city like Pune and also slammed the government agency for increasing the tariff on the eve of Diwali.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Sule said, "Industrial and residential parts of Mulshi, Bhor, Velha, Pirangut, and Khadakwasla within my constituency are facing electricity cuts of 4 to 5 hours daily. We have complained to authorities many times, but the situation remains the same. I and others in the party took a review here. The Maharashtra Government claims we are a surplus state, but still, electricity is not enough. The government has to answer."

Sule also said that with these services lacking basic infrastructure, investments won’t come to Maharashtra. "No investments will come to the state, and ones already present here will leave," she said. Sule also said that the MSEDCL has asked her for 15 days’ time to improve the situation. Saying she had given this time, she also expressed concern that a city like Pune is facing problems like this. "In a city like Pune, I have to ask for electricity in industrial areas like Pirangut. Many big factories are there; every one of them is disappointed. I get phones and letters from them expressing disappointment. This should change as soon as possible," Sule said.

'Protest if Electricity Rates Are Not Decreased'

The recent rate increase by MSEDCL on the eve of Diwali was criticised by Sule too. She said, "The leaders with me literally joined their hands and requested, saying, 'Don’t increase the prices ever, at least not when Diwali is around.'" Party workers have threatened protest if the electricity rates are not decreased." Sule said that with increasing inflation putting strain on people's pockets, the government shouldn’t increase the rates of electricity.

Speaking about the Maharashtra government's financial condition, she said the state's finances are in crisis. She also slammed the Central Government for their financial status, citing alleged increasing debts and slowed growth. She also criticised the government for stopping the Anandacha Shidha scheme and cutting 25 lakh names from the Ladki Bahin Yojana. "They are asking money from farmers for the CM Relief Fund. They say they will waive farmers' loans, but there is no action on it yet. Crisis is ongoing in Maharashtra. We have to take information on the state's current financial status," opined Sule.

‘Will Speak to MEA Minister Jaishankar Regarding Ghaywal's Escape’

Regarding Nilesh Ghaywal's reported flight to Switzerland with the use of a fake passport, Sule slammed the authorities. She said this is a concern of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, and she will speak to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. "This is disrespect to the MEA. Jaishankar needs to intervene and has to go to the Home Minister and demand answers. I'll write a letter to the MEA and Central and State Home Ministries," said Sule.

Speaking on the fake documents row, Sule said, "It’s concerning that criminals like Nilesh Ghaywal, who had a drug case registered, can run away from the country. His passport was seized. He created a fake passport and ran away. Fake documents are being provided. Vote chori happened too. If fake Aadhaar and fake voter IDs are being provided by parallel systems, it’s a big controversy. If a fake passport can be acquired, it’s a big issue, and the government must stop this."

Concluding the interaction, Sule also condemned the attack on NCP-SP Vadgaonsheri MLA Bapusaheb Pathare. "MLA Bapusaheb Pathare was attacked. I spoke with the Pune Police Commissioner. A policeman was attacked last night on Law College Road. Crime is increasing in Pune. I believe fully in the police, but there is invisible power in Pune behind the police. They should be identified, as they are defaming the Pune Police."