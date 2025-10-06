 '30-Minute TV Show, 20 Minutes Of Ads': Punekar Grandma Shares Unusual Problem With NCP–SP MP Supriya Sule – VIDEO
'30-Minute TV Show, 20 Minutes Of Ads': Punekar Grandma Shares Unusual Problem With NCP–SP MP Supriya Sule – VIDEO

The complainant told Sule that a 30-minute TV serial often contains nearly 20 minutes of advertising. She said this is leaving little space for the story itself. She asked Sule, “Do we pay to watch advertisements?” and demanded that something be done

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
'30-Minute TV Show, 20 Minutes Of Ads': Punekar Grandma Shares Unusual Problem with NCP–SP MP Supriya Sule – VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pune: A video capturing an elderly woman’s complaint about the excessive number of television serial advertisements recently went viral. In the video, it was seen that she insisted she was watching serials but ended up seeing more ads than content. The woman met Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) Baramati MP Supriya Sule during her visit to Pune on Monday. There, she raised the matter in front of officials.

Watch Video:

The complainant told Sule that a 30-minute TV serial often contains nearly 20 minutes of advertising. She said this is leaving little space for the story itself. She asked Sule, “Do we pay to watch advertisements?” and demanded that something be done. The unusual complaint was raised as Sule arrived for a scheduled meeting at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) office in Rasta Peth.

According to the available details, Sule and others present broke into laughter when the woman voiced her frustration. The elderly woman, however, was serious as she noted ironically that “there are more ads than serials.” The video that captured this interaction has since circulated widely on social media. 

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
'Mumbai’s Mayor Will Be True Marathi In Saffron’: Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut Takes Dig At BJP
'Mumbai’s Mayor Will Be True Marathi In Saffron’: Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut Takes Dig At BJP
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates 69th National School Games In Srinagar
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates 69th National School Games In Srinagar

Local viewers have long complained about the proliferation of commercial breaks disrupting serials. An average Marathi serial is scheduled to be displayed on television for 30 minutes. They run from 6 pm to 10 pm. Many of the citizens are seen glued to television during these times, as the serials are very engaging. 

Critics say that the balance between programming and advertisements has tilted too far in favour of advertisers, reducing viewer satisfaction. Media analysts note that such public expressions of annoyance reflect growing discontent with current broadcasting practices.

While there is no indication yet of any regulatory response, the viral clip has reignited debate over content-to-ad ratios on Indian television.

