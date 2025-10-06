 Pune Metro Crosses 10-Crore Passenger Milestone Since Launch In 2022
Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (Maha Metro) Managing Director, IAS Shravan Hardikar, expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for their overwhelming and consistent support. Hardikar said, "Pune Metro is not just a transport system. It has become Aapli Metro (our metro)"

Pune: Pune Metro has touched a milestone by surpassing the 10-crore footfall mark since it started operations from March 6, 2022, to October 4, 2025. This includes passengers from both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (Maha Metro) Managing Director, IAS Shravan Hardikar, expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for their overwhelming and consistent support. Hardikar said, "Pune Metro is not just a transport system. It has become Aapli Metro (our metro)."

The Metro administration said that every citizen has played a key role in the journey of 10 crore passengers. The Metro has made travel faster, more comfortable, and environmentally friendly. "We remain committed to completing the remaining phases and offering even better services in the future," said an official.

Hardikar said, "Since its launch, Pune Metro has received record footfall along with the phase expansion."

The first section, PCMC Bhawan to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware College, was inaugurated on March 6, 2022, by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The daily ridership then ranged between 20,000 and 30,000. With the August 1, 2023, extension (PCMC to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic), daily ridership rose to 1,00,000–1,10,000.

Following the completion of the East-West Corridor (Vanaz to Ramwadi) on March 6, 2024, the number grew to 1,20,000–1,30,000 daily. The completion of the underground section (District Court to Swargate on the PCMC–Swargate line) on September 29, 2024, further boosted ridership to around 1,60,000–2,00,000 daily passengers.

Pune Metro officials said that by crossing the 10-crore passenger mark, Pune Metro has not just achieved a statistical feat but has laid a strong foundation for the future growth of the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad metropolitan region. The Metro’s rapid transit system has enhanced access to business hubs, educational institutions, and IT parks, giving a significant boost to the local economy.

"As a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transport, Pune Metro also contributes to reducing carbon emissions and making the city greener. With the ongoing expansion of Phase I and the upcoming Phase II routes, Pune is moving towards achieving seamless urban connectivity," added Hardikar.

Pune Metro Crosses 10-Crore Passenger Milestone Since Launch In 2022

Pune Metro Crosses 10-Crore Passenger Milestone Since Launch In 2022

