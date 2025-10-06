Online Ticket Server Crash Triggers Chaos & Crowding At Pune Metro Stations – VIDEOS | Video Screengrab

Pune: The server for Pune Metro's online ticketing services was seen to be down on Sunday as many people struggled to book tickets. Due to this, crowding and chaos ensued at multiple stations of Pune Metro in the evening. According to the commuters, starting from Sunday evening, the servers were shown to be down, as commuters were not able to use the WhatsApp booking service or book tickets through the Pune Metro App.

A video of this was shot and is currently going viral on social media. According to available details, the video was shot at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Metro Station. On the weekend, the metro rush is higher, and combined with this being the night and evening time, the rush was even more. At this key time, servers going down was not in everybody's list of things to look forward to.

The Pune Metro App showed an error, while the WhatsApp booking showed the message "Due to some technical error, your order is still processing." Some of the residents claimed their money had been debited, but Pune Metro has assured them it will be refunded in three to five banking days to your source account.

Tobacco Stains Visible At Pune Metro Stations

In a separate instance, despite strict rules banning tobacco and related products in metro premises, stains from spit tobacco are visible at multiple Pune Metro stations. These stations include Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden, Pune District Court, and Swargate, according to a recent The Free Press Journal report. Between September 22 and 29, authorities seized over 12 kg of tobacco items -- 3.7 kg on the PCMC-to-Swargate route and 8.7 kg on the Vanaz-to-Ramwadi line.

Officials said that Metro security includes baggage scans and checks at entrances. Still, the visible stains suggest enforcement and cleanliness remain problematic. Metro officials urge commuters to respect public spaces, while Pune Metro (MahaMetro) reiterates its commitment to maintaining cleanliness and decorum.