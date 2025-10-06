 Chakan Industrialists, Residents To Stage Protest March On October 9 Over Traffic Chaos
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChakan Industrialists, Residents To Stage Protest March On October 9 Over Traffic Chaos

Chakan Industrialists, Residents To Stage Protest March On October 9 Over Traffic Chaos

Industrialists and locals have planned a protest march from Chakan to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) office in Akurdi on Thursday, October 9.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Chakan Industrialists, Residents To Stage Protest March On October 9 Over Traffic Chaos | Representative Image

Fed up with the daily ordeal of tackling traffic congestion on Chakan Road, industrialists and locals have planned a protest march from Chakan to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) office in Akurdi on Thursday, October 9.

The protest will be staged under the name ‘Traffic Free Chakan Kruti Samiti’, which will push for immediate redressal of traffic congestion in Chakan and will seek government intervention for a long-term solution. 

Despite multiple attempts to approach the political leaders and concerned officials, the issue still persists and needs urgent attention, as it has affected the movement of the locals and the industrial workforce alike.

“The residents and industrialists are really frustrated now, and this protest will be large, and many people will participate and get on the streets,” said Kunal Kad, a member of the Kruti Samiti said to the Times of India.

FPJ Shorts
Canada: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Opens Fire At 3 Locations Over ₹50 Lakh Extortion Claim; Fateh Portugal Takes Responsibility - VIDEO
Canada: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Opens Fire At 3 Locations Over ₹50 Lakh Extortion Claim; Fateh Portugal Takes Responsibility - VIDEO
Haryana Inks 6 MoUs With Japanese Cos, Attracting ₹1,185 Cr Investment, Generating Over 13k Jobs
Haryana Inks 6 MoUs With Japanese Cos, Attracting ₹1,185 Cr Investment, Generating Over 13k Jobs
From Railways To Waterways: The Many Ways Mumbaikars Can Reach Navi Mumbai International Airport
From Railways To Waterways: The Many Ways Mumbaikars Can Reach Navi Mumbai International Airport
Mumbai: Chaos At Mithibai College As Parents Clash With Principal Over Attendance Dispute; Police Called - VIDEO
Mumbai: Chaos At Mithibai College As Parents Clash With Principal Over Attendance Dispute; Police Called - VIDEO

“While the government has proposed several plans, deadlines are rarely met, and project timelines are repeatedly extended. Our protest is not limited to one road or highway; every route in and around Chakan is choked. After Ajit Pawar’s visit, anti-encroachment drives were launched, but without starting roadwork immediately, the situation soon returned to what it was,” added Kad.

The traffic congestion has adversely affected the Chakan industrial hub’s growth and development, as heavy traffic often takes over two hours to cover just a 10-km stretch. 

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Chakan in September, where he acknowledged Chakan's increasing traffic congestion problems, saying land needs to be acquired. 

Read Also
MLA Rohit Pawar Questions CM Fadnavis Over Mahayuti's Alleged Support To Goons After Koyta Gang...
article-image

“The increasing number of vehicles in Chakan is causing the roads to feel narrow. As a result, the government is regrettably forced to acquire land from farmers to widen these roads. If government land had been available, this situation would not have arisen. The trucks and containers are large. Encroachments in Chakan have been removed. Once the rain stops, road work will resume,” Pawar said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sluggish Exports, Rain Damage Push Nashik Onion Farmers Into Financial Crisis

Sluggish Exports, Rain Damage Push Nashik Onion Farmers Into Financial Crisis

Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Accuses Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar OBC Morcha of Political Gain

Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Accuses Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar OBC Morcha of Political Gain

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Criminal Son Beats Parents While Intoxicated in Chikhali; Father’s Right...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Criminal Son Beats Parents While Intoxicated in Chikhali; Father’s Right...

Chakan Industrialists, Residents To Stage Protest March On October 9 Over Traffic Chaos

Chakan Industrialists, Residents To Stage Protest March On October 9 Over Traffic Chaos

Pune: ‘What Job Does Rohit Pawar Have? Mind Your Stature’, Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant...

Pune: ‘What Job Does Rohit Pawar Have? Mind Your Stature’, Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant...