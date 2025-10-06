 'No Goals Left': Nashik Student Dies By Suicide After Emotional Instagram Post
“Friends, this is the last time... I have no goals or dreams left in my life... My existence is becoming a nuisance to many... Signing off from life...” a heartbreaking post has been shared on Instagram.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
'No Goals Left': Nashik Student Dies By Suicide After Emotional Instagram Post | Representative image.

A shocking incident has taken place in which a college student in the city committed suicide by sharing an emotional post on his Instagram account. This incident has created a stir in Nashik. The student's name is Ayush Yogesh Chavan (17).

According to the information received, the student attempted suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a renowned engineering college on Gangapur Road. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital in a serious condition. 

However, he died during treatment on Saturday midnight. An accidental death has been registered in this regard at Gangapur police station. The post he wrote on social media before committing suicide is proving to be important for the investigation, and further investigation is underway by the police.

