 Nashik Zilla Parishad Appoints 11 Health Servants From 2023 Recruitment Waiting List
Nashik Zilla Parishad Appoints 11 Health Servants From 2023 Recruitment Waiting List

The results of the recruitment conducted in the year 2023 for the post of Health Servant were declared last year

Milind Sajgure Updated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
11 candidates on the waiting list in the category of Health Servant (40%) of the 2023 Recruitment, in the Health Department, were issued appointment orders by Zilla Parishad, Nashik. The said appointment orders were distributed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Omkar Pawar.

The results of the recruitment conducted in the year 2023 for the post of Health Servant were declared last year, as some of these candidates did not accept the appointment and resigned. The process of issuing appointment orders to the candidates on the waiting list in the selection process was implemented.

Some candidates could not be present in person on the occasion of the distribution of appointment orders. For the convenience of such candidates, the Zilla Parishad provided special facilities to participate in the counselling process through a video system. 

The candidates present expressed their gratitude to the Chief Executive Officer, Omkar Pawar, as this initiative provided equal opportunity to all the candidates. Additional District Health Officer Dr Rajendra Bagul, Junior Administration Officer Chandrashekhar Patil, and others were present on this occasion.

