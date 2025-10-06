 Jalgaon To Host National Women's Sports Competition From October 8 To 10
Vijay PathakUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:41 PM IST
Jalgaon To Host National Women's Sports Competition From October 8 To 10 | Representative Pic

S.N.D.T. University, Mumbai, and Dr Varsha Patil Mahila College in Jalgaon will host the National Women's Sports Competition from October 8 to October 10.

The inauguration of these sports competitions will be held by Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, informed Godavari IMR Director Dr Prashant Warke while speaking at a press conference on Monday. At this time, Sports Director Prof. Chandrakant Dongare, Dr Varsha Patil, and Institute Principal Dr Neelima Warke were present.

The National Women's Sports Competition hosted by S.N.D.T. University Mumbai is being held in Jalgaon for the first time, and more than 30 colleges from across the country have participated in it. 

450 women players will participate in this competition, which includes volleyball, tug of war, taekwondo, and athletics. The competition will be held at Godavari Engineering College and Ekalavya Sports Complex. The winning players will be given certificates and trophies, said Dr Prashant Warke.

