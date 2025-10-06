Pune International Film Festival's Monsoon Edition Set For October 11-12 | File Image

Under the banner of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), a special “Monsoon Edition” will be organised on October 11 and 12 at the National Film Archive of India (NFAI). This marks the second consecutive year of the initiative, jointly organised by the Government of Maharashtra and the Pune Film Foundation.

Entry to this event is free of charge, and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, as informed by Aditi Akkalkotkar, Deputy Director, International Cinema Selection, PIFF, through an official release.

Aditi Akkalkotkar further mentioned that the Monsoon Edition will feature six acclaimed international films.

On Saturday, October 11, the following films will be screened:

4:00 p.m. – The Time it Takes, directed by Francesca Comencini (France, Italy)

6:15 p.m. – Plastic Guns, directed by Jean-Christophe Meurisse (France)

8:15 p.m. – My Everything, directed by Anne-Sophie Bailly (France)

On Sunday, October 12, the screenings will include:

4:00 p.m. – Delirio, directed by Alexandra Latishev Salazar (Costa Rica, Chile)

5:30 p.m. – The Wailing, directed by Pedro Martín Calero (Spain, France, Argentina)

7:30 p.m. – Mongrel, directed by Wei Liang Chiang and You Qiao Yin (Taiwan, Singapore, France)

These six films have been carefully selected from among submissions received worldwide and have already been showcased at various international film festivals.

The Monsoon Edition aims to offer cinephiles an opportunity to enjoy global cinema even between the annual PIFF events, Akkalkotkar added.