MLA Rohit Pawar Questions CM Fadnavis Over Mahayuti's Alleged Support To Goons After Koyta Gang Attack On Pune Cop |

Responding to the Koyta Gang’s attack on a Pune police personnel, the NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has questioned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the alleged support by the Mahayuti leaders to the goons, which has caused increased hostility in Pune.

On Sunday, a police constable attached to the Crime Branch was brutally attacked by two unidentified men on Law College Road late Sunday night following a dispute over a minor vehicle collision.

The injured officer has been identified as Amol Katkar, currently serving with Crime Branch Unit 3. According to officials, Katkar was returning home after duty when his vehicle was allegedly hit by a two-wheeler carrying the accused. What began as a heated argument quickly turned violent when the duo attacked Katkar with a sharp weapon, a koyta (sickle), causing severe injuries to his head and hand.

आदरणीय मुख्यमंत्री साहेब,



दोन वर्षापूर्वी आपल्या कार्यकर्त्यांनी शहरभर पोस्टर लावून पुण्याचे नवे शिल्पकार म्हणून आपली जाहिरातबाजी करून घेतली होती. पण आज काय परिस्थिती आहे, सर्वसामान्य जनता तर सोडा पोलीस सुद्धा शहरात सुरक्षित नाहीत. कालच पोलीस अधिकाऱ्यावरच कोयता गँगने हल्ला केला.… pic.twitter.com/2phF1ApWJy — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) October 6, 2025

Following the assault, the attackers fled from the spot, leaving Katkar grievously injured. Passersby immediately rushed him to Sahyadri Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. CCTV footage from the vicinity has been obtained and is being examined to trace the culprits’ movements before and after the attack.

While Pawar mentioned on his X handle, “Respected Chief Minister, Two years ago, your party workers had put up posters all over the city, advertising you as the new architect of Pune. But what is the situation today? Leaving aside the common public, even the police are not safe in the city. Just yesterday, the Koyta gang attacked a police officer. Such attacks have happened before as well…”

“The continuous support given to thugs by the leaders of the Mahayuti, the open impunity granted to thugs charged under MCOCA, the support provided to habitual criminals for fleeing across the country, for obtaining fake passports, and the glorification of criminality by the BJP are turning the once-secure Pune into a fear-ridden Pune,” Pawar explained.

Pawar further urged, “Instead of tapping phones to surveil ordinary citizens, if instructions are given to BJP ministers to tap the phones of thugs, it would be more logical.... You should think about this a bit more seriously...!”