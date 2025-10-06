 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Unidentified Body Found In Pawana River Near Ravet Hanging Bridge, Triggers Panic - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: Unidentified Body Found In Pawana River Near Ravet Hanging Bridge, Triggers Panic - VIDEO

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Unidentified Body Found In Pawana River Near Ravet Hanging Bridge, Triggers Panic - VIDEO

After the residents alerted the authorities, Ravet Police and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade went to the spot swiftly. The body's identification could not be verified, Ravet Police told The Free Press Journal when contacted. Preliminary reports say that this might be a suicide, as there are no visible signs on the body to determine whether it is a murder or not

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
article-image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A dead body was found in the Pawana River beneath the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Bridge, popularly known as the Hanging Bridge in Ravet, on Monday morning. Residents expressed panic as the slightly decomposed body was seen at the edge of the swollen Pawana River. Residents noticed the body from above the bridge and promptly contacted the police.

Watch Video:

After the residents alerted the authorities, Ravet Police and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade went to the spot swiftly. The body's identification could not be verified, Ravet Police told The Free Press Journal when contacted. Preliminary reports say that this might be a suicide, as there are no visible signs on the body to determine whether it is a murder or not. Police said, however, that a postmortem report is awaited.

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Phatangare, in charge of the Ravet Police Station, said, "The body was found in the morning. It’s not confirmed whether it’s a suicide or murder. An autopsy is awaited. Investigation is ongoing."

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
'Mumbai’s Mayor Will Be True Marathi In Saffron’: Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut Takes Dig At BJP
'Mumbai’s Mayor Will Be True Marathi In Saffron’: Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut Takes Dig At BJP
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates 69th National School Games In Srinagar
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates 69th National School Games In Srinagar
SpiceJet Launches Special Non-Stop Flights To Ayodhya For Diwali, But Will You Be Able To Book In Time From Your City?
SpiceJet Launches Special Non-Stop Flights To Ayodhya For Diwali, But Will You Be Able To Book In Time From Your City?

Residents saw the body while going to work at the office on Monday. This has sparked panic among residents. Police have asked for calm, stressed that the investigation is ongoing, and told the public not to worry.

Read Also
Two Murder Cases Rock Pune Area; One Arrest Made In Revenge Killing By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police
article-image

Body Found Wrapped in Blanket in Medankarwadi

In an unrelated and separate case, the body of an unidentified man was discovered in tall grass in the Medankarwadi village limits near Chakan. Police suspect this to be a murder. The incident came to light on Saturday morning. Police suspect that an unknown assailant murdered the man by assaulting him with a weapon on his face, head, and near his left eyebrow. After that, the body was wrapped in a blanket and dumped. Chakan Police are investigating the matter further.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Unidentified Body Found In Pawana River Near Ravet Hanging Bridge, Triggers Panic...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Unidentified Body Found In Pawana River Near Ravet Hanging Bridge, Triggers Panic...

Cough Syrups Under FDA Scanner In Pune After Child Deaths In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

Cough Syrups Under FDA Scanner In Pune After Child Deaths In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

FPJ Exclusive: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Speaks On Pune’s Key Projects, Metro Expansion &...

FPJ Exclusive: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Speaks On Pune’s Key Projects, Metro Expansion &...

NCP–SP MP Supriya Sule Slams MSEDCL Over Insufficient Power Supply In Pune’s Industrial Areas;...

NCP–SP MP Supriya Sule Slams MSEDCL Over Insufficient Power Supply In Pune’s Industrial Areas;...

MLA Rohit Pawar Questions CM Fadnavis Over Mahayuti's Alleged Support To Goons After Koyta Gang...

MLA Rohit Pawar Questions CM Fadnavis Over Mahayuti's Alleged Support To Goons After Koyta Gang...