Pimpri-Chinchwad: Unidentified Body Found In Pawana River Near Ravet Hanging Bridge, Triggers Panic - VIDEO

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A dead body was found in the Pawana River beneath the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Bridge, popularly known as the Hanging Bridge in Ravet, on Monday morning. Residents expressed panic as the slightly decomposed body was seen at the edge of the swollen Pawana River. Residents noticed the body from above the bridge and promptly contacted the police.

After the residents alerted the authorities, Ravet Police and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade went to the spot swiftly. The body's identification could not be verified, Ravet Police told The Free Press Journal when contacted. Preliminary reports say that this might be a suicide, as there are no visible signs on the body to determine whether it is a murder or not. Police said, however, that a postmortem report is awaited.

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Phatangare, in charge of the Ravet Police Station, said, "The body was found in the morning. It’s not confirmed whether it’s a suicide or murder. An autopsy is awaited. Investigation is ongoing."

Residents saw the body while going to work at the office on Monday. This has sparked panic among residents. Police have asked for calm, stressed that the investigation is ongoing, and told the public not to worry.

Body Found Wrapped in Blanket in Medankarwadi

In an unrelated and separate case, the body of an unidentified man was discovered in tall grass in the Medankarwadi village limits near Chakan. Police suspect this to be a murder. The incident came to light on Saturday morning. Police suspect that an unknown assailant murdered the man by assaulting him with a weapon on his face, head, and near his left eyebrow. After that, the body was wrapped in a blanket and dumped. Chakan Police are investigating the matter further.