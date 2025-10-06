Cough Syrups Under FDA Scanner In Pune After Child Deaths In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan | Pexels

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a citywide inspection of cough syrups after reports of 12 children dying in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Following the tragic incidents, health authorities in Maharashtra have swung into action to ensure that the same product is not available in Pune or nearby areas.

FDA Pune Division Joint Commissioner Girish Hukare said, "Officials have been asked to check every major pharmacy and take immediate action if any batch of the company’s syrup is found. Our teams are on the field and inspecting chemist shops. Any suspicious stock will be seized and sent for testing. We have also obtained the distribution list, and Pune is not in that list, but still, we have asked the team to collect samples of other syrups in the market."

Read Also Pune Police Constable Attacked With Koyta On Law College Road; 2 Assailants Absconding

The Central Government has also issued a nationwide alert. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has reminded parents that cough syrups should never be given to children below two years of age, as their bodies cannot fully process the chemicals in these medicines. The advisory further adds that such syrups are not entirely safe even for children under five years old.

Health officials have urged parents to consult a doctor before giving any cough syrup to young children and to avoid self-medication.

There are over 22,000 chemists in Pune district. According to Anil Belkar, Secretary of the Pune District Chemists Association, “Our members sell medicines only as per FDA rules. As of now, the concerned company’s syrup is not available in Pune.”

The FDA’s inspection continues, with authorities assuring that public safety remains their top priority.