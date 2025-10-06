 Nashik’s Vinchur Observes Complete Shutdown After Deadly Attack On Merchant
In protest against the deadly attack on well-known merchant Pawan Nandkumar Jaju from Vinchur town, Tal. Niphad, Nashik, a spontaneous complete shutdown on Monday was observed.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
article-image

The attack has created an atmosphere of anger in the city, with traders, citizens, and various organisations strongly condemning the incident.

On Sunday night, in the Marwadi Peth area of Vinchur, Pawan Jaju was attacked with a sharp weapon by his acquaintance, Manoj Gorade. Jaju sustained serious injuries in the assault and was immediately rushed to Lasalgaon and later admitted to a private hospital in Nashik for treatment. Reports suggest that his condition is currently stable.

Following the incident, from Monday morning onwards, all business establishments, grocery shops, hotels, transport services, and marketplaces in Vinchur remained shut. Citizens staged a peaceful protest demanding strict punishment for the accused. A team from the local police station reached the spot and has initiated further investigation.

Office-bearers of the Vinchur Merchants’ Association stated, “This attack is not just on a single merchant but on the entire trading community. The accused must be arrested immediately and given stringent punishment.”

Meanwhile, the police have tightened security in the area and appealed to citizens not to spread rumours. By evening, peace was restored in the town, though anger and fear among the residents still persisted.

