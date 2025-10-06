Nashik-Delhi Flight Frequency Doubles With New Evening Service From Ozar Airport | File (Representative Image)

The long-standing demand of Nashik residents is finally being fulfilled, and due to the continuous pursuit of MP Rajabhau Waje in the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, there will now be two flights a day from Nashik to Delhi.

In this regard, MP Waje had met the minister and officials from time to time and convinced them of how the Nashik-Delhi flight service can be beneficial for civil aviation companies. Along with this, the issue was also raised in the Lok Sabha during the session of Parliament on August 21 through a starred question.

There will be two flights a day from Ozar Airport to Delhi. Earlier, only one flight used to be scheduled in the morning. Now, there will be an additional flight from Delhi to Nashik at 6:25 pm as well.

This will be of great convenience to traders, entrepreneurs, government officials, professionals, students, and experts have said that this time is also very suitable from the point of view of tourists.

MP Rajabhau Vaje presented the statistics of the increasing number of passengers flying from Nashik to Delhi and other places at the senior level and convinced the senior level of the need to provide more flights in line with the demand, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and civil aviation companies showed a positive attitude towards this service.

MP Rajabhau Waje had brought this issue to the government's attention through a starred question in the Lok Sabha on August 21. In this, he highlighted the issues of reduced number of flights, difficulties faced by passengers, coordination for night slots, and other related issues.

“My heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and IndiGo Airlines for starting the new Nashik-Delhi flight. I am confident that Nashik people will make this flight a success with a huge response,” said Waje.