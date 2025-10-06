Nashik District Carrom Championship Selects Players For State Competition | Representative Pic

On behalf of Nashik District Carrom Association and in collaboration with the District Sports Officer Office, Nashik, the District Championship Competition and Selection Test for Boys and Girls in the age group of 18 years and 21 years was organised at Minatai Thackeray Divisional Sports Complex, Nashik on Sunday, 05th October, 2025.

The competition started at 12.30 pm on 05th October. 92 players from various schools and colleges in Nashik participated in this competition. Based on the performance in this competition, the first six players in the 18-year group and two players each in the 21-year age group have been selected for the State Competition.

The training camp of these selected players will be held today from 6th to 12th October at the Carrom Hall. After that, the selected boys will participate in the 59th Maharashtra State Carrom Championship organised by Nashik district on 14th October and the girls on 15th October, 2025, at Maharashtra Carrom Centre, Central Railway Institute, Dadar, and Mumbai.

Anand Khare, Abhishek Mohite, Bharat Khatri, Pradhan Sir, Yash Ahire, Nakul Chavare, Bhushan Bhatate, Utkarsh Pardeshi and colleagues worked hard to make this competition a success.