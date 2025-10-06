Nashik: Social Activist Mamata Sindhutai Sapkal Honoured With Sneh Award |

The prestigious award, ‘Sneh Award – For Selfless Human Service’, was presented to social activist Mamata Sindhutai Sapkal by the Rotary Club of Nashik Grape City. Mamata Tai, daughter of Late Padma Shri Dr Sindhutai Sapkal, known as the ‘Mother of Orphans’, has continuously carried out the work of transforming the lives of the weak, orphaned and needy children of the society, preserving the legacy of her mother’s tradition of human service.

The chief guest of the program was Adv. Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of MVP Sanstha. The distribution of the award was conducted by the auspicious hands of former Provincial Governor of Rotary International, Asha Venugopal.

A long interview with Mamata Sapkal was conducted at this ceremony. In this interview, Mamata Tai told the story of her inspiring life journey under the title ‘Atman – Discovering the Self’.

She mentioned the teachings of her mother, Sindhutai, and her sacrifice for humanity, and gave a message to consider service as the true goal of life. GrapeCity President Anjali Mehta, Secretary Amit Gharte, Deputy Secretary Dr Kaustubh Mahajan and all the members of Nashik GrapeCity were present on this occasion.