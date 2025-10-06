 Nashik: Social Activist Mamata Sindhutai Sapkal Honoured With Sneh Award
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Social Activist Mamata Sindhutai Sapkal Honoured With Sneh Award

Nashik: Social Activist Mamata Sindhutai Sapkal Honoured With Sneh Award

Mamata Tai, daughter of Late Padma Shri Dr Sindhutai Sapkal, known as the ‘Mother of Orphans’, has continuously carried out the work of transforming the lives of the weak, orphaned and needy children of the society, preserving the legacy of her mother’s tradition of human service.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Social Activist Mamata Sindhutai Sapkal Honoured With Sneh Award |

The prestigious award, ‘Sneh Award – For Selfless Human Service’, was presented to social activist Mamata Sindhutai Sapkal by the Rotary Club of Nashik Grape City. Mamata Tai, daughter of Late Padma Shri Dr Sindhutai Sapkal, known as the ‘Mother of Orphans’, has continuously carried out the work of transforming the lives of the weak, orphaned and needy children of the society, preserving the legacy of her mother’s tradition of human service.

The chief guest of the program was Adv. Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of MVP Sanstha. The distribution of the award was conducted by the auspicious hands of former Provincial Governor of Rotary International, Asha Venugopal. 

A long interview with Mamata Sapkal was conducted at this ceremony. In this interview, Mamata Tai told the story of her inspiring life journey under the title ‘Atman – Discovering the Self’. 

Read Also
Sluggish Exports, Rain Damage Push Nashik Onion Farmers Into Financial Crisis
article-image

She mentioned the teachings of her mother, Sindhutai, and her sacrifice for humanity, and gave a message to consider service as the true goal of life. GrapeCity President Anjali Mehta, Secretary Amit Gharte, Deputy Secretary Dr Kaustubh Mahajan and all the members of Nashik GrapeCity were present on this occasion.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Tazmin Brits' Brilliant Knock Helps South Africa Edge Past New Zealand By 6 Wickets
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Tazmin Brits' Brilliant Knock Helps South Africa Edge Past New Zealand By 6 Wickets
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Passenger Testifies About Hiding During RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Shooting Incident
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Passenger Testifies About Hiding During RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Shooting Incident
No Case Filed After Shoe Attack Attempt At CJI BR Gavai In SC; Lawyer Released Without Charges: Report
No Case Filed After Shoe Attack Attempt At CJI BR Gavai In SC; Lawyer Released Without Charges: Report
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Deadline For Expression Of Interest In Redevelopment Of 26 Slum Rehabilitation Projects
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Deadline For Expression Of Interest In Redevelopment Of 26 Slum Rehabilitation Projects
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon To Host National Women's Sports Competition From October 8 To 10

Jalgaon To Host National Women's Sports Competition From October 8 To 10

Nashik: Social Activist Mamata Sindhutai Sapkal Honoured With Sneh Award

Nashik: Social Activist Mamata Sindhutai Sapkal Honoured With Sneh Award

Nashik Zilla Parishad Appoints 11 Health Servants From 2023 Recruitment Waiting List

Nashik Zilla Parishad Appoints 11 Health Servants From 2023 Recruitment Waiting List

Nashik’s Vinchur Observes Complete Shutdown After Deadly Attack On Merchant

Nashik’s Vinchur Observes Complete Shutdown After Deadly Attack On Merchant

Nashik District Carrom Championship Selects Players For State Competition

Nashik District Carrom Championship Selects Players For State Competition