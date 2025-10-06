 Nashik: Yuva Sena Raises Voice Against Poor Condition Of Government Hospitals, Parks
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Yuva Sena Raises Voice Against Poor Condition Of Government Hospitals, Parks

Nashik: Yuva Sena Raises Voice Against Poor Condition Of Government Hospitals, Parks

The Nashik district branch of Yuva Sena has submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner demanding improvement of these facilities.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Yuva Sena Raises Voice Against Poor Condition Of Government Hospitals, Parks |

Yuva Sena has raised its voice on the poor condition of government hospitals and parks in the city. The Nashik district branch of Yuva Sena has submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner demanding improvement of these facilities. The memorandum also requests action against the responsible officials.

According to the letter, there are government hospitals all over Nashik city. Although these hospitals are free, there is a huge shortage of doctors, medicines and staff. Due to this, patients have to go to expensive private hospitals.

In case of accident or illness, proper treatment is not available in government hospitals. School children and common citizens are especially affected by this.

Also, the parks in the city are in a bad condition. There is garbage in the parks, benches and play equipment are broken. Children and citizens are at risk due to a lack of lighting and safety arrangements. People avoid these parks instead of using them.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2025: Final Boundaries For 227 Wards Published, Officials Working On Voter List
BMC Elections 2025: Final Boundaries For 227 Wards Published, Officials Working On Voter List
'Gautam Not So Gambhir': Team India Coach's Updated Bio With Dance Emoji On X Sparks Buzz Among Fans
'Gautam Not So Gambhir': Team India Coach's Updated Bio With Dance Emoji On X Sparks Buzz Among Fans
‘Angered Every Indian’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Shoe Hurled At Him
‘Angered Every Indian’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Shoe Hurled At Him
Mumbai News: BMC Gears Up For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Twin Tunnel Excavation; TBMs To Be Operational Early 2026
Mumbai News: BMC Gears Up For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Twin Tunnel Excavation; TBMs To Be Operational Early 2026
Read Also
Nashik-Delhi Flight Frequency Doubles With New Evening Service From Ozar Airport
article-image

Yuva Sena has demanded that staff be immediately appointed in the hospitals, provide medicines and clean the parks. Take action against the responsible officials and solve the problem. Otherwise, the Yuva Sena will protest in Shiv Sena style, the letter warns.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik’s Vinchur Observes Complete Shutdown After Deadly Attack On Merchant

Nashik’s Vinchur Observes Complete Shutdown After Deadly Attack On Merchant

Nashik District Carrom Championship Selects Players For State Competition

Nashik District Carrom Championship Selects Players For State Competition

Nashik: Yuva Sena Raises Voice Against Poor Condition Of Government Hospitals, Parks

Nashik: Yuva Sena Raises Voice Against Poor Condition Of Government Hospitals, Parks

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Contribute ₹44 Lakh To CM's Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Victims

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Contribute ₹44 Lakh To CM's Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Victims

Nashik-Delhi Flight Frequency Doubles With New Evening Service From Ozar Airport

Nashik-Delhi Flight Frequency Doubles With New Evening Service From Ozar Airport