Nashik: Yuva Sena Raises Voice Against Poor Condition Of Government Hospitals, Parks

Yuva Sena has raised its voice on the poor condition of government hospitals and parks in the city. The Nashik district branch of Yuva Sena has submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner demanding improvement of these facilities. The memorandum also requests action against the responsible officials.

According to the letter, there are government hospitals all over Nashik city. Although these hospitals are free, there is a huge shortage of doctors, medicines and staff. Due to this, patients have to go to expensive private hospitals.

In case of accident or illness, proper treatment is not available in government hospitals. School children and common citizens are especially affected by this.

Also, the parks in the city are in a bad condition. There is garbage in the parks, benches and play equipment are broken. Children and citizens are at risk due to a lack of lighting and safety arrangements. People avoid these parks instead of using them.

Yuva Sena has demanded that staff be immediately appointed in the hospitals, provide medicines and clean the parks. Take action against the responsible officials and solve the problem. Otherwise, the Yuva Sena will protest in Shiv Sena style, the letter warns.