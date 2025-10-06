 Historic Bhaktamar Stotra Chanting Event For World Peace In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the aim of spreading the message of peace and harmony across the world through the divine and auspicious Shri Bhaktamar Stotra of Jainism, a historic spiritual event has been organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday, October 9, 2025. On this day, the International Shri Bhaktamar Prabhaavana Sangh and the All-India Jain Community have resolved to celebrate it as International Shri Bhaktamar Day.

The grand ceremony will take place in the magnificent, waterproof ‘Shri Bhaktamar Deshna Mandap’ set up at Jabinda Ground, near Shahnoor Miya Dargah Bridge on Beed Bypass Road. The organisers have earnestly appealed to all members of the Jain community in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district to participate in large numbers and demonstrate unity during this collective stotra recitation.

The preparations for this grand event are being carried out by the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshvanath Mandir, along with all local Jain temples, Sakal Jain Samaj, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and the Shri Bhaktamar Prabhaavana Rajat Varshayog Committee. The programme will commence at 7:00 a.m. at Jabinda Ground, where arrangements have been made for seating over 25,000 devotees in a comfortable, well-organised environment -- setting a new record for attendance.

To double the spiritual fervour, a grand religious procession (Dharma Yatra) will be taken out on the morning of October 9 under the leadership of Acharya Dr Pranam Sagarji Maharaj. The rally will start at 6:00 a.m. from Shri Yug Pravartak Adinath Mandir, Arihant Nagar, and will pass through Roplekar Chowk and Shahnoorwadi Dargah, reaching Jabinda Ground by 7:00 a.m. Devotees are urged to witness and participate in this once-in-a-lifetime moment of divine unity.

