Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Contribute ₹44 Lakh To CM's Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Victims

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a commendable display of civic responsibility, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has donated ₹43.95 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid flood-affected regions. The cheque was handed over by Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce this. This contribution is part of support from various institutions and individuals across Maharashtra. In a separate instance, the Alandi Temple Trust in Pune donated ₹21 lakh to the relief fund recently. Even the Yavatmal Police Welfare Fund raised ₹27.11 lakh. All this was done to assist farmers affected by crop failures due to torrential rains in Maharashtra.

Residents are appreciating the gesture by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. The public are looking at it as the prime example of the active role that law enforcement agencies are playing. This is not the first time Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have contributed to community welfare initiatives.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis has expressed gratitude for these contributions. He has previously highlighted the importance of collective efforts in times of crisis. He noted that the funds will be instrumental in providing immediate relief. They will also help in supporting long-term rehabilitation for those affected by the floods, said CM Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also noted that the amount value doesn't matter, but the intention behind it does.