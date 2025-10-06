 Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Contribute ₹44 Lakh To CM's Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Victims
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad Police Contribute ₹44 Lakh To CM's Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Victims

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Contribute ₹44 Lakh To CM's Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Victims

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce this. This contribution is part of support from various institutions and individuals across Maharashtra

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Contribute ₹44 Lakh To CM's Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Victims | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a commendable display of civic responsibility, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has donated ₹43.95 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid flood-affected regions. The cheque was handed over by Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce this. This contribution is part of support from various institutions and individuals across Maharashtra. In a separate instance, the Alandi Temple Trust in Pune donated ₹21 lakh to the relief fund recently. Even the Yavatmal Police Welfare Fund raised ₹27.11 lakh. All this was done to assist farmers affected by crop failures due to torrential rains in Maharashtra. 

Residents are appreciating the gesture by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. The public are looking at it as the prime example of the active role that law enforcement agencies are playing. This is not the first time Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have contributed to community welfare initiatives.

Read Also
Pune Police Constable Attacked With Koyta On Law College Road; 2 Assailants Absconding
article-image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis has expressed gratitude for these contributions. He has previously highlighted the importance of collective efforts in times of crisis. He noted that the funds will be instrumental in providing immediate relief. They will also help in supporting long-term rehabilitation for those affected by the floods, said CM Fadnavis.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2025: Final Boundaries For 227 Wards Published, Officials Working On Voter List
BMC Elections 2025: Final Boundaries For 227 Wards Published, Officials Working On Voter List
'Gautam Not So Gambhir': Team India Coach's Updated Bio With Dance Emoji On X Sparks Buzz Among Fans
'Gautam Not So Gambhir': Team India Coach's Updated Bio With Dance Emoji On X Sparks Buzz Among Fans
‘Angered Every Indian’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Shoe Hurled At Him
‘Angered Every Indian’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Shoe Hurled At Him
Mumbai News: BMC Gears Up For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Twin Tunnel Excavation; TBMs To Be Operational Early 2026
Mumbai News: BMC Gears Up For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Twin Tunnel Excavation; TBMs To Be Operational Early 2026

Fadnavis also noted that the amount value doesn't matter, but the intention behind it does.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik’s Vinchur Observes Complete Shutdown After Deadly Attack On Merchant

Nashik’s Vinchur Observes Complete Shutdown After Deadly Attack On Merchant

Nashik District Carrom Championship Selects Players For State Competition

Nashik District Carrom Championship Selects Players For State Competition

Nashik: Yuva Sena Raises Voice Against Poor Condition Of Government Hospitals, Parks

Nashik: Yuva Sena Raises Voice Against Poor Condition Of Government Hospitals, Parks

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Contribute ₹44 Lakh To CM's Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Victims

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Contribute ₹44 Lakh To CM's Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Victims

Nashik-Delhi Flight Frequency Doubles With New Evening Service From Ozar Airport

Nashik-Delhi Flight Frequency Doubles With New Evening Service From Ozar Airport