Maharashtra Stands Firmly With Farmers: Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Assures Aid In Latur | Sourced

Latur: “The state government stands shoulder to shoulder with farmers during this natural calamity, and every possible assistance will be extended to help them recover from their losses,” assured State Minister for Public Works and Latur Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Sunday. He reminded them that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already announced maximum financial aid for affected farmers and urged them not to lose courage in this difficult time.

Minister Bhosale visited Tiruka village in Jalkot taluka, where he personally inspected crop damage along the Tiruka riverbank. Interacting with farmers, he assessed the extent of loss and offered reassurance that the government is taking swift action to provide relief.

The minister was accompanied by MLA Sanjay Bansode, former MLA Govind Kendre, District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, Zilla Parishad CEO Rahul Kumar Meena, Additional CEO Aslam Tadvi, Additional SP Mangesh Chavan, and several other senior officials, including engineers and local representatives.|

Minister Bhosale said that instructions have been given to ensure meticulous documentation of farmland erosion and damage assessments (panchnamas). He announced an assistance package of ₹244 crore, sanctioned for damages up to August, which has already begun to be credited to farmers’ accounts. “The survey of September losses is in its final stage, and no farmer will be left out,” he assured.

He further stated that crop-cutting experiments are crucial for insurance compensation, and hence, the Agriculture Department has been directed to be vigilant in preparing accurate reports.

Highlighting infrastructure restoration, Bhosale announced that a special programme for repairing roads and bridges damaged by floods will soon be implemented. Proposals have been sought for a consolidated district plan covering repairs of barrages, reservoirs, and check dams. “Immediate restoration work and long-term preventive measures will be carried out in two phases,” he said.

Inspection at Devangra Village

During his tour, Minister Bhosale also inspected the bridge washed away by floods between Murambi and Mhalgrawadi in Chakur taluka and assessed the soybean crop damage at Devangra caused by heavy rainfall. He interacted with farmers to understand their challenges. MLA Sanjay Bansode, District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, CEO Rahul Kumar Meena, Sub-Divisional Officer Manjusha Latpate, and Suraj Babasaheb Patil, among others, were present.

Bhosale reiterated that the government’s priority is to ensure that every affected farmer receives timely aid and long-term support, emphasising that Maharashtra stands firmly with its farming community in this time of crisis.