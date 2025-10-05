 Car Driver Assaults Traffic Cop After Signal Violation In Moshi, Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police
Pimpri-Chinchwad: A car driver who jumped a traffic signal was photographed by the traffic policeman regulating the area. Enraged, the driver stopped his car in the middle of the road. He then went on to physically assault and verbally abuse the cop and obstruct government work. The incident took place on Saturday evening at Bharat Mata Chowk in Moshi.

Police Constable Babasaheb Sahebrao Pakhare filed a complaint at the MIDC Bhosari Police Station regarding the incident. Based on the complaint, Manoj Uddhav Choudhary (43, Spine Road) and Sakharam Bapurao More (45, Moshi) have been arrested.

According to the police, the complainant, Constable Pakhare, is posted with the Bhosari Traffic Division. He and other traffic personnel were regulating traffic at Bharat Mata Chowk in Moshi. Traffic congestion is always reported in the area, particularly during the peak times. At that time, the driver of a car accused Manoj Choudhary, with registration number MH 14 KJ 1244, travelling from Chikhali towards Alandi, jumped the signal.

When the complainant took a photo of the violation, the accused Chaudhary immediately stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road. He got out of the car and confronted the polic constable aggressively, demanding to know "Why did you take a photo?"

He then shoved the complainant, grabbed him by the collar, and tore a button off his shirt. During the scuffle, the car driver scratched the officer's chest with his fingernails. The other accused, Sakharam, who was accompanying him, also hurled foul abuse and threatened the officer. accused Sakharam reportedly invoked the names of political figures and said they would "deal with him later." Both individuals obstructed the road, causing a traffic jam, and interfered with the officer's official duty. The MIDC Bhosari Police are currently investigating the matter.

