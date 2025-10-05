 Nashik's Manish Kothari Elected President Of The Institution Of Engineers (India)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik's Manish Kothari Elected President Of The Institution Of Engineers (India)

Nashik's Manish Kothari Elected President Of The Institution Of Engineers (India)

He is the first President to be elected from Nashik and also the youngest member to hold this prestigious position.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Nashik's Manish Kothari Elected President Of The Institution Of Engineers (India) |

Er. Manish Kothari from Nashik has been elected as the President of The Institution of Engineers (India) for the term 2025–2026. He is the first President to be elected from Nashik and also the youngest member to hold this prestigious position.

The Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI), established in 1920, is one of the largest multidisciplinary professional engineering organisations in the world. With a glorious legacy of over 100 years, IEI today has More than 3 lakh Corporate Members, over 6 lakh Non-Corporate Members and a total membership of around 9 lakh engineers. IEI operates across the country through 32 State Centres, 92 Local Centres, and 6 Overseas Chapters, connecting engineers worldwide. 

Read Also
Nashik: Forest Department Rescues Leopard After It Attacks Cow In Pimpalgaon Khamb
article-image

The Institution of Engineers (India), Nashik Local Centre, established in 1984, is among the most dynamic and progressive centres in Maharashtra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Ethanol Blending Has Transformed Sugar Mills' Balance Sheets’: Amit Shah At Ahilyanagar...

‘Ethanol Blending Has Transformed Sugar Mills' Balance Sheets’: Amit Shah At Ahilyanagar...

Opposition Leaders Cry Foul As Nashik MLAs Get Rs 270 Crore While MPs Excluded

Opposition Leaders Cry Foul As Nashik MLAs Get Rs 270 Crore While MPs Excluded

Nashik's Manish Kothari Elected President Of The Institution Of Engineers (India)

Nashik's Manish Kothari Elected President Of The Institution Of Engineers (India)

CM Fadnavis Orders Priority Completion Of Infrastructure For Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027

CM Fadnavis Orders Priority Completion Of Infrastructure For Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027

Pune Porsche Case: Vishal Agarwal's Mahabaleshwar Hotel Unsealed Despite Unauthorised Construction...

Pune Porsche Case: Vishal Agarwal's Mahabaleshwar Hotel Unsealed Despite Unauthorised Construction...