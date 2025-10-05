CM Fadnavis Orders Priority Completion Of Infrastructure For Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027 |

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed that all infrastructure works related to the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 be completed on priority with speed and quality. He also instructed that land acquisition for Sadhu Gram (Tent City) and the construction of the new ring road in Nashik be expedited.

A review meeting on Kumbh Mela preparations was held at the Sahyadri State Guest House. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, and senior officers from various departments attended.

Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam presented a detailed plan, along with District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Commissioner Manisha Khatri, and Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Karishma Nair.

Gedam said crowd management and safety measures were being prioritised, while work on roads and sewage systems was progressing rapidly.

Focus on cleanliness and connectivity

Emphasising the Kumbh’s spiritual significance, Fadnavis said, “The Simhastha Kumbh Mela is a symbol of faith and religious tradition. It must be ensured that the water at Ramkund remains clean throughout the Mela period and beyond.” He instructed that sewage disposal works be prioritised and completed swiftly.

He further directed that airport and railway infrastructure be upgraded and that the new Nashik ring road be completed without delay. “Any delays will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that all relevant departments must release necessary funds immediately.

Fadnavis also ordered the provision of proper facilities in Sadhu Gram after consultation with the akhadas, installation of CCTV cameras under a centralised system, use of artificial intelligence for law and order, and creation of adequate police accommodation. He instructed that the Dwarka Circle works be expedited and that a public transport system be planned to ensure efficient movement of visitors. He also called for arrangements for bhandara and langar facilities at parking areas.

‘Digital Kumbh’ for publicity

The Chief Minister said a ‘Digital Kumbh’ concept should be implemented for promoting the event and to ensure transparent communication. He directed officials to prepare a separate plan for publicity and to respond immediately to any negative media reports with factual clarification.

Fadnavis also asked departments to accelerate the recruitment of district-level staff required for the Kumbh Mela.

Shinde stressed that the works must be completed swiftly and should be sustainable in the long term. Pawar said the facilities must be of high quality and distinctive, with special attention to police accommodation.

Bhujbal emphasised ensuring the cleanliness of the riverbed during and after the Mela, while Bhuse urged that nearby pilgrimage sites also be developed alongside the Kumbh preparations.

Mahajan said all road and sewage drainage works should be completed well before the start of the Mela.