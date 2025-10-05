Opposition Leaders Cry Foul As Nashik MLAs Get Rs 270 Crore While MPs Excluded |

The state government has allocated Rs 270 crore among all 15 members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Nashik district through the District Planning Committee’s general schemes, excluding members of Parliament (MPs) from the distribution. The decision has triggered resentment among local MPs, who have said they will meet the Chief Minister to discuss the issue.

The fund distribution, which is typically planned by a district’s guardian minister, has been approved by the Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the absence of a guardian minister for Nashik. The approval was granted during a District Planning Committee meeting held at Mantralaya.

Officials said that after receiving work-wise project lists from the MLAs through the District Collector’s Office, the government finalised allocations on an equal basis. The annual district plan for general schemes is estimated at around Rs 900 crore, of which Rs 270 crore has now been distributed.

MPs express displeasure

While all 15 MLAs in the district received equal funds, MPs have been left out of the process. Of the 15 MLAs, 14 belong to the ruling Mahayuti alliance, except for Malegaon Central. However, the three MPs from Nashik, Dindori and Dhule—Rajabhau Vaje, Bhaskar Bhagre and Dr Shobha Bachhav—are members of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Political sources said this exclusion has caused anger among the MPs. Both Vaje and Bhagre have publicly expressed dissatisfaction, stating that they will meet the Chief Minister to convey their concerns.

Observers in the district have questioned the government’s move, pointing out that while MLAs have received their allocations promptly, MPs’ development work has effectively been stalled due to the lack of direct funding.