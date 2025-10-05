Jalgaon: 24 Gram Panchayats In Jamner Bag ISO Status Under Samruddha Panchayat Raj Campaign |

Under the guidance of Zilla Parishad, Jalgaon Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, “Mukhyamantri Samruddha Panchayat Raj Campaign” is being implemented in the district.

Under this campaign, 24 Gram Panchayats in Jamner Taluka have achieved ISO status by performing remarkably in the IS Gram Panchayat campaign. For this, Group Development Officer Shrikrishna Ingle has made special efforts.

Fattepur, Londhari, Mengaon, Takli, Garkheda, Hiwarkheda, Palaskheda, Nimkhedi Pimpri, Betavad, Ekulati, Chincholi, Palaskheda Pr.N., Loni, Hingne, Pimpalgaon Golait, Madani, Sawatkhede, Sunasgaon, Kodoli, Ozarkhed, Pahur Peth, Neri, Gadegaon and Waki. These gram panchayats in Jamner taluka have received ISO status.

These gram panchayats have shown a new direction of rural development by performing exemplary performance in the areas of administrative work, transparency, citizen-oriented services, cleanliness, green initiatives, digital transactions and social initiatives.

Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal expressed satisfaction over this and said, “Creating prosperous and self-reliant Gram Panchayats is the real strength of the Panchayat Raj system. These 24 Gram Panchayats in Jamner taluka have set an example for the entire district, and other Gram Panchayats should also take the initiative by following their example.”

Read Also Nashik: Forest Department Rescues Leopard After It Attacks Cow In Pimpalgaon Khamb

Due to this campaign of the District Council, quality, transparency and efficiency in the functioning of Gram Panchayats have gained new dimensions, and public trust in Gram Panchayat administration has increased further.