Maharashtra Approves Independent Navi Mumbai International Airport Police Station With 108 Posts To Boost Security

In a major step to strengthen security around the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the state government has approved the establishment of an independent airport police station. A total of 108 posts across various ranks will be created for the new station, with Rs 3.38 crore sanctioned as recurring expenditure and Rs 1.76 crore as non-recurring expenditure for its setup.

Jurisdiction and Structure

The new police station will be carved out by dividing the jurisdictions of the Panvel City and Ulwe police stations under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. The jurisdiction boundaries of the Panvel, Ulwe, and the newly formed airport police station will soon be finalized and submitted to the state government.

Airport Development and Security Needs

The foundation stone of NMIA was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 18, 2018, at Koparbhujhe. The airport is being developed in five phases, featuring four passenger terminals, two runways, a cargo truck terminal, and other key civil and defense aviation facilities. Once fully operational, NMIA is expected to handle 90 million passengers and 360 million metric tonnes of cargo annually.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ) Sanjay Patil stated, “Considering the large-scale operations and the need for stringent security, an independent police station was deemed essential.”

Reorganisation of Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate

In July 2025, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate was restructured, creating Zone-3 (Belapur) from the earlier Zones 1 (Vashi) and 2 (Panvel). During this process, the proposal for the airport police station was submitted to maintain law and order at NMIA and surrounding areas. The State Home Department approved the proposal and issued an official Government Resolution (GR) on Monday.

Posts and Staffing Details

The newly sanctioned 108 posts for the airport police station include:

2 Police Inspectors

3 Assistant Police Inspectors

6 Police Sub-Inspectors

6 Assistant Police Sub-Inspectors

27 Head Constables

42 Constables

19 Women Constables

3 Driver Constables

The new station is expected to enhance security, facilitate rapid response, and maintain law and order in and around Navi Mumbai International Airport.