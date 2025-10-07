 One Killed, Another Injured As Scooter Hit By Unknown Vehicle On Panvel–Uran Road; Case Registered
One Killed, Another Injured As Scooter Hit By Unknown Vehicle On Panvel–Uran Road; Case Registered

The deceased has been identified as Chinmay Anil Patil (22), a resident of Waghivliwada, Karanjade, while his injured companion is Nirbhay Yogesh Bhagat (21) from Motha Khanda.

Raina Assainar
Updated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
One man died while his friend sustained serious injuries after their scooter was hit by an unknown vehicle on Panvel–Uran Road at Karanjade on Monday night. The Panvel City Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and launched a search.

According to police, the two friends were riding their scooter along Panvel–Uran Road when the collision occurred. Both sustained severe injuries and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where Patil succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A senior Panvel police officer said, “We have registered a case against the unknown vehicle driver and are actively searching for the person responsible. We urge anyone with information to come forward and help us trace the vehicle.”

