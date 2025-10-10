 Major Setback For Thackeray Faction In Palghar As Four Corporators Join BJP
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMajor Setback For Thackeray Faction In Palghar As Four Corporators Join BJP

Major Setback For Thackeray Faction In Palghar As Four Corporators Join BJP

Mhatre, a long-time loyalist and key leader of the Thackeray camp in Palghar, was known for his strong grassroots influence in the region. However, growing dissatisfaction within the party and internal family pressures are said to have pushed him towards the BJP.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
BJP | Representational Image

Palghar: In a major political jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray faction ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, former group leader Kailash Mhatre and four sitting corporators from the Palghar Municipal Council have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mhatre, a long-time loyalist and key leader of the Thackeray camp in Palghar, was known for his strong grassroots influence in the region. However, growing dissatisfaction within the party and internal family pressures are said to have pushed him towards the BJP.

According to political observers, the defection has created a significant vacuum for the Thackeray group in Palghar, where Mhatre had played a crucial role in consolidating support for several years.

Along with Mhatre, former corporators Akshay Sankhe, Dinesh Babar, Hindvi Patil, Chetna Gaikwad, and Nilesh Bhoir, along with their supporters, formally joined the BJP on Friday.

FPJ Shorts
Karwa Chauth 2025: Sunita Ahuja Gets A Huge Gold Necklace From Govinda As Gift Amid Divorce & Affair Rumours
Karwa Chauth 2025: Sunita Ahuja Gets A Huge Gold Necklace From Govinda As Gift Amid Divorce & Affair Rumours
India's Financial Conditions Stable, Another Rate Cut Likely This Fiscal: Crisil
India's Financial Conditions Stable, Another Rate Cut Likely This Fiscal: Crisil
Shiv Sena (UBT) & MNS To Hold Joint Protest On October 13 Against Thane Civic Body's Mismanagement
Shiv Sena (UBT) & MNS To Hold Joint Protest On October 13 Against Thane Civic Body's Mismanagement
Lodha Developers Q2 FY26 Sales Bookings Rise 7 Per Cent To ₹4,570 Crore On Steady Housing Demand
Lodha Developers Q2 FY26 Sales Bookings Rise 7 Per Cent To ₹4,570 Crore On Steady Housing Demand
Read Also
'It Is My Constituency': Udhhav Thackeray On Not Campaigning In Mahim
article-image

Sources say the move also reflects the Thackeray faction’s weakening internal coordination and lack of communication between senior leaders.

Meanwhile, political speculation is rife that the BJP may field Kailash Mhatre as its candidate for the Palghar Municipal Council President’s post, which has been reserved for the OBC category this year. However, reports suggest that this possible nomination has caused discontent among several long-time BJP workers and office-bearers.

“Old party loyalists are questioning how a recent entrant can be considered for the top post while senior workers are being sidelined,” a BJP insider said on condition of anonymity.

Read Also
'PM Narendra Modi, A Strong National Leader': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes PM Modi On His 75th...
article-image

With the municipal elections drawing closer, Mhatre’s entry is expected to reshape the political dynamics in Palghar, dealing a blow to the Thackeray faction and giving the BJP a stronger footing in the local civic body.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena (UBT) & MNS To Hold Joint Protest On October 13 Against Thane Civic Body's Mismanagement

Shiv Sena (UBT) & MNS To Hold Joint Protest On October 13 Against Thane Civic Body's Mismanagement

Major Setback For Thackeray Faction In Palghar As Four Corporators Join BJP

Major Setback For Thackeray Faction In Palghar As Four Corporators Join BJP

Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Using Loudspeaker During Azaan In Mahim

Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Using Loudspeaker During Azaan In Mahim

CIDCO’s Big Plot Auction Near Navi Mumbai Airport, Bungalow Plots Start At ₹40 Crore In Kharghar

CIDCO’s Big Plot Auction Near Navi Mumbai Airport, Bungalow Plots Start At ₹40 Crore In Kharghar

Maharashtra: Patit Pavan Organization Leaders Meet Deputy CM Eknath Shinde To Discuss Hindutva...

Maharashtra: Patit Pavan Organization Leaders Meet Deputy CM Eknath Shinde To Discuss Hindutva...