Major Setback For Thackeray Faction In Palghar As Four Corporators Join BJP

Palghar: In a major political jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray faction ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, former group leader Kailash Mhatre and four sitting corporators from the Palghar Municipal Council have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mhatre, a long-time loyalist and key leader of the Thackeray camp in Palghar, was known for his strong grassroots influence in the region. However, growing dissatisfaction within the party and internal family pressures are said to have pushed him towards the BJP.

According to political observers, the defection has created a significant vacuum for the Thackeray group in Palghar, where Mhatre had played a crucial role in consolidating support for several years.

Along with Mhatre, former corporators Akshay Sankhe, Dinesh Babar, Hindvi Patil, Chetna Gaikwad, and Nilesh Bhoir, along with their supporters, formally joined the BJP on Friday.

Sources say the move also reflects the Thackeray faction’s weakening internal coordination and lack of communication between senior leaders.

Meanwhile, political speculation is rife that the BJP may field Kailash Mhatre as its candidate for the Palghar Municipal Council President’s post, which has been reserved for the OBC category this year. However, reports suggest that this possible nomination has caused discontent among several long-time BJP workers and office-bearers.

“Old party loyalists are questioning how a recent entrant can be considered for the top post while senior workers are being sidelined,” a BJP insider said on condition of anonymity.

With the municipal elections drawing closer, Mhatre’s entry is expected to reshape the political dynamics in Palghar, dealing a blow to the Thackeray faction and giving the BJP a stronger footing in the local civic body.

