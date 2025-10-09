Mumbai's First Fully Underground Metro Line-3 Set To Cut Suburban Rail Congestion By 15% |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3, the 10.99-km Phase 2B stretch from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, on Wednesday. This completes Mumbai’s first fully underground 33.5-km Aqua Line, with passenger services starting October 9.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will operate the corridor from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR. During the event in Navi Mumbai, Modi also inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport. These projects, he said, will transform Mumbai’s connectivity and symbolise ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). Emphasising infrastructure as a tool for citizens’ convenience, Modi said the new airport will connect Maharashtra’s farmers to global markets in Europe and West Asia, enabling swift exports of fresh produce and reducing costs for small and medium industries.

This will boost investment and spur new enterprises, enhancing economic growth in the region. According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the corridor is expected to reduce the load on local trains by approximately 15% in the related section in the coming months. According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, the project is also expected to deliver environmental benefits, including a daily reduction of 6.65 lakh vehicular trips and fuel savings of 3.54 lakh litres per day.

It is estimated to result in a 35% reduction in traffic congestion, leading to lower noise and air pollution levels across the region. The fare structure has been set with a minimum ticket price of Rs 10 and a maximum of Rs 70 for the entire route. The 33.5-km-long corridor, constructed at a total cost of Rs37,276 crore, has a design speed of 95 km/h. Currently, 31 trains (rakes) are in service, with a train expected every five minutes during peak hours.

This corridor connects over 30 educational institutions, 13 hospitals, 14 religious sites, and more than 30 recreational facilities. The final phase of Metro Line 3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, was inaugurated on Wednesday. Built at a cost of Rs 12,195 crore, this section includes 11 stations and completes the 33.5 km-long corridor, which comprises a total of 27 stations. Two phases of the corridor are already operational. With this, the entire line—running from Aarey JVLR in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south—is now ready for public use.

