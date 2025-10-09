Mumbai Metro Line-3 Fully Operational: Aarey–Cuffe Parade Route Halves City Commute Time |

Mumbaikars will experience a major transformation in daily commuting as the highly anticipated Mumbai Metro Line-3 becomes fully operational. The underground corridor, stretching from Aarey to Cuffe Parade, promises to drastically cut travel time across the city and ease road congestion.

The new line is expected to significantly reduce Mumbai’s infamous travel durations, with some journeys taking less than half the time compared to road travel. For example, a journey ( Cuff Parade to Domestic Airport ) that typically takes up to 1.5 hours by road will now take just 45 minutes by metro.

Similarly, the Kalbadevi to BKC commute will take only 30 minutes by metro, compared to nearly 40 minutes by road.

Travel between Aarey and Colaba will take just one hour by metro, as opposed to nearly two hours by road.

Worli to Cuffe Parade can now be covered in just 15 minutes. The BKC to Worli stretch will take less than 15 minutes by metro, compared to a road journey that takes around 30 minutes.

The commute from Andheri to Cuffe Parade will take 45 to 50 minutes on Metro Line-3. During rush hour, the same journey by road can take nearly twice as long.

Metro Line-3 will not only reduce travel time but also offer commuter-friendly stations, particularly at Vidhan Bhavan and Cuffe Parade.

Commuter-Friendly Stations

The Vidhan Bhavan Station features multiple entry and exit points that connect to major landmarks such as the State Bank of India Headquarters, Sachivalaya Gymkhana, Cooperage Football Ground, Free Press House, and Mittal Towers. Similarly, at Cuffe Parade Station, six entry and exit points will provide direct access to key locations including the World Trade Centre, G.D. Somani Memorial School, Dhobi Ghat – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, St. Francis Xavier’s Chapel, President Hotel, and Hotel Ozone Inn.

According to an official other stations are designed with the convenience of commuters in mind.

"This strategic planning ensures smooth dispersal of commuters and better integration with nearby institutions and offices" official said.

According to an official ticketing system is made easy to support seamless access, as Metro Line-3 offers multiple ticketing options including single-journey tokens, rechargeable smart cards, and mobile ticketing apps. Passengers can expect short queues, convenient digital payment options, and clearly displayed fare charts available at all stations, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free travel experience.

A Game-Changer for Mumbai

The inauguration of Metro Line-3 marks a milestone in Mumbai’s public transport evolution. With significant reductions in travel time, the new metro will not only ease the burden on road traffic but also contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing vehicle emissions.

Authorities are hopeful that Metro Line-3 will encourage more citizens to shift from private vehicles to public transport, leading to a cleaner and more efficient urban lifestyle.