Mumbai Accident: Porsche Crashes On Western Express Highway During Alleged High-Speed Race With BMW; Driver Injured | Video

Mumbai: A Porsche car, reportedly engaged in a high-speed race with a BMW, lost control and crashed into a divider on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway late Wednesday night. The luxury vehicle, a 718 Boxster, bearing the number plate DN 09Q 1777, sustained extensive damage on its right side due to the violent impact, while the driver suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

High-speed Racing Turned Risky

According to preliminary reports, the Porsche was allegedly being driven recklessly when the driver lost control near a busy stretch of the highway. The force of the crash caused parts of the car’s front and side panels to crumble, scattering debris across the road. Visuals shared by news agency ANI show the wrecked sports car lying by the divider, its airbags deployed and police personnel inspecting the site.

While no casualties have been reported so far, authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the accident. Officials are also probing whether the Porsche and the BMW were involved in illegal street racing and if there was any violation of speed limits or other traffic regulations.

Car Crashes On Coastal Road, Plunges Into Arabian Sea

This crash comes just two days after another major accident in Mumbai, where a speeding car plunged into the Arabian Sea off the Coastal Road. On Monday night, a 29-year-old driver, identified as Frashogar Darayush Battiwala, lost control of his Ertiga vehicle while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. The car broke through the railing and fell nearly 30 feet into the water near Worli around 11 pm.

Drunk Driver Saved By Authorities

In a heroic rescue effort, Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel Pandurang Kale and Vikas Rathod, along with a Byculla Police constable, jumped into the sea and pulled Battiwala to safety using a rope. He sustained minor injuries and was later taken to a hospital for treatment. Police later registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

