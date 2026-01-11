From Special Discounts For Voters To Street Plays, BMC Gears Up For Polling Day

The BMC has intensified voter engagement activities, including street plays, across the city to increase voter turnout for January 15. |

Mumbai: With only three days remaining for the January 15 BMC elections, the political campaigns will conclude on Tuesday, January 13, at 5:30 p.m. The administration has geared up to ensure the polling is conducted in a smooth, transparent and disciplined manner. BMC commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani has given strict instructions to staff on election duty to remove all billboards, posters and other campaign materials immediately after the campaign period ends.

Postal Voting Facility for Staff Residing on Election Duty

Around 4,500 volunteers will be deployed near the polling stations to help voters and manage the crowd. “There needs to be effective coordination within the election staff, police, traffic police and regional transport office to ensure timely and smooth transportation and parking facilities for vehicles carrying voting machines to and from strong rooms. While the Returning Officers have also sent the layouts of the counting centres, additional municipal commissioner Ashiwni Joshi said.

The BMC clarified that the employees and officers, including the police, residing in the Mumbai Metropolitan region, should avail the postal polling facility at the Central Election Office. The flying squads and static surveillance teams have been directed to remain more active.

Dining discount offers to voters

The election department has intensified its voter awareness activities under its Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program to increase the voter turnout this year, with a focus on both online and offline citizen engagement campaigns. Street plays, dance and music performances, and many other activities are being organised across the city, especially at crowded locations such as shopping malls and railway stations. The voting percentage for the 2017 BMC election was 55.53%.

The BMC on Sunday announced that voters will get special discounts for dining after casting their votes on January 15, as the Indian Hotels and Restaurants Association (AHAR) has joined the SVEEP program. AHAR has 8,000 hotels and restaurants accredited to it across Maharashtra.

Police Action Against Employees Failing to Attend Election Duty

Meanwhile, a total of 4,521 staff who failed to attend election training and duties, despite warnings, will face police action from January 12. A total of 6,871 employees and officers from agencies including MHADA, BEST, BSNL, MTNL, HPCL, LIC, Postal Service, Railways, NABARD, RCF and Nationalised Banks staff were served show-cause notices for failing to attend election duties for the 2026 BMC elections. Of the total staff who were served notices, 2,340 joined the election duties, while the remaining failed until the deadline on January 10.

“Holding elections is a constitutional and legal responsibility, and failure to comply is considered a serious offence. Accordingly, notices have been issued to the 4,521 concerned employees, and action will be taken against them through the police at their respective offices starting Monday, January 12. This action will include filing a criminal case, imposing fines, and initiating departmental disciplinary proceedings,” said additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Joshi.

A total of 11,627 employees appointed for election duty exercised their right to vote for the 2026 BMC elections through postal ballot until Sunday evening. The polling for the election duty staff was held at 23 postal voting centres set up across Mumbai. The polling was held over two days, Saturday, January 10, and Sunday, January 11, from 7 am to 7:00 pm.

