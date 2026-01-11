Mumbai Municipal Elections 2026: Private Detectives In High Demand As Parties Track Rivals Using High-Tech Tactics

Private Detectives In High Demand As Parties Track Rivals Using High-Tech Tactics |

Mumbai: As the campaign for municipal corporation elections gains momentum across Mumbai and Maharashtra, political strategies are becoming increasingly high-tech. Not only are political parties using advanced digital tools for campaigning, but they are also hiring private detectives to monitor opponents, predict internal rebellion, and dig up damaging information.

Rising Demand for Detectives

According to India’s first female detective, Rajni Pandit, the demand for private investigators surges during every election season. “It’s not only candidates those upset after being denied a party ticket or those unhappy with their rivals within their own party also approach private detectives,” Pandit told FPJ. She confirmed that many have sought her services since the elections were announced.

Cost and Investigation Methods

Private detective agencies charge anywhere between ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, depending on the complexity of the assignment. Private Detective Rajni Pandit explained the methods used to keep tabs on rival candidates as Detailed background checks, Monitoring social media activity, Gathering information about close relatives and associates and tracking mobile phone locations.

Undercover Operations and Traps

Deploying undercover operatives to follow the candidate during campaign rounds. Searching for “explosive” personal or professional information. Some detective firms, for a higher fee, even promise clients the possibility of trapping rival candidates or their associates in a honey trap, she added.

Intelligence Shapes Strategies

Pandit noted that while political parties have become more alert and cautious, leading to challenges in infiltrating their internal circles, the demand for such intelligence remains high. “Political parties want to know who among their own leaders might defect, who is planning to rebel, and which candidate is likely to jump to another party,” she said. “A lot of such assignments are currently underway.” As municipal election fever heats up, the role of private detectives is quietly expanding in the background, shaping strategies and influencing political narratives in ways unseen by the general public.

