Telegram Bitcoin Scam: Kurla Man Duped Of ₹6.88 Lakh After Being Lured With Assured Crypto Returns

Mumbai: Cyber criminals have cheated a 33-year-old Kurla resident of Rs6.88 lakh by luring him into a fake Bitcoin investment scheme through a Telegram group. The victim, identified as Akhilesh Jayaraj Bhoir, was added to the group and promised high returns on cryptocurrency investments. The Nehru Nagar police have registered a case against unidentified persons and are conducting further investigation.

Victim Identified as Pune-Based Tech Employee

According to the FIR, Bhoir works with Alien Insurance Technology, whose office is located at Kharadi Eon Phase 2 in Pune. On January 6, around 10 am, while he was at his office, he was added to a Telegram group named Flirtfy Customer Support. The group claimed to offer assured profits on investments made in Bitcoin.

After going through the messages, Bhoir decided to invest. As instructed by the group admin, he transferred Rs900 to a UPI ID provided to him, following which Rs1,100 was credited to his account as commission. Encouraged by this, he sent Rs2,800 to another UPI ID and received Rs3,360 in return.

₹6.88 Lakh Transferred Over Two Days

The admin later persuaded Bhoir to invest larger amounts by transferring money to different bank accounts for higher profits. Trusting the scheme, Bhoir continued sending money over the next two days, investing a total of Rs6,88,510.

However, when the fraudsters demanded an additional 30 per cent tax to release the invested amount and profits, Bhoir became suspicious. Realising that he had been cheated, he contacted the cybercrime helpline number 1930 and subsequently lodged a complaint at the Nehru Nagar police station.

Police Register Case Under BNS and IT Act

Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the accused.

