 VIDEO: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Conducts Surprise Raid On Nagpur Sub-Registrar Office Over Bribery Charges
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday conducted a surprise raid on the Sub-Registrar’s Office in Nagpur in response to numerous complaints regarding officials demanding bribes from citizens.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule raids Nagpur Sub-Registrar office over bribery complaints | IANS

Despite the implementation of a fully digitised registration process, complaints indicated that certain officials were engaging in corrupt practices by extorting money.

Corruption Despite Digitisation

Despite the implementation of a fully digitised registration process, complaints indicated that certain officials were engaging in corrupt practices by extorting money.

Cash Seized During Raid

During the raid, Minister Bawankule uncovered cash hidden in an official’s desk drawer, raising serious concerns about ongoing malpractices, said the release issued by the minister’s office. The police have been called in to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Public Appeal Against Bribery

Minister Bawankule has appealed to citizens to come forward with complaints if they encounter any demands for bribes.

“We are committed to rooting out corruption and ensuring transparency in all government processes,” he stated. “I encourage the public to report any such misconduct directly to the authorities without hesitation,” he said.

Zero-Tolerance Policy on Corruption

The Maharashtra government remains steadfast in its zero-tolerance policy toward corruption. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses, said the minister.

Digital Governance Initiative

Bawankule’s raid comes at a time when the state government is implementing a 150-day programme to totally transform the administration. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said that everything will be digital, on a single platform and automated.

“My focus is more on e-governance. In my last 10 years, we brought lots of government services online, but now I want end-to-end digital governance,” he claimed. He also claimed that if anybody wants anything from the government, they need not visit an office.

Also Watch:

Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Criticises Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s...
article-image

“We are also putting it on WhatsApp. We now have an MoU with Meta, which is also providing a payment gateway. Ultimately, we know that technology is something which increases efficiency, brings transparency. It’s also a leveller,” he further claimed.

