Panvel Crime: 29-Year-Old Man Arrested For Vandalising Goddess Idol In Dolghar Temple

Navi Mumbai: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly vandalising the idol of Goddess Bhavani at a temple in Dolghar village, Panvel taluka, on Sunday afternoon. The accused, identified as Aadesh Parshuram Khot, was booked under Sections 295 and 295(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for hurting religious sentiments.

Details of the Act

According to the police, Aadesh Khot, a resident of Dolghar village, entered the Bhavani Goddess temple around noon and attempted to damage the idol. In the process, the vermillion (shendur) applied to the face and lower portion of the idol was smeared and removed, desecrating the idol. After committing the act, the accused fled to his home.

Public Outrage and Police Action

The incident triggered outrage among villagers, who gathered in large numbers at the temple, expressing anger over the desecration. Upon receiving information, Panvel taluka police reached the spot, pacified the crowd, and took the accused into custody.

Accused’s Condition and Legal Action

Police said the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident and is addicted to intoxicants.

An offence has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway, said an officer from Panvel Taluka Police Station.

