Navi Mumbai Crime: 2 Men Arrested For Stabbing 26-Year-Old Security Guard To Death In Ulwe Sector 25 Over Minor Dispute

Navi Mumbai: Two men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old security guard to death following a minor altercation at a residential building in Ulwe Sector 25. The incident occurred late on October 4 at Vaikunth Pride building, where both the accused and the victim lived.

The deceased has been identified as Udayram Kehri Saud, a native of Nepal, who worked as a security guard at the building. The arrested accused are Rishikesh Ramdas Ranjane (25) and Suraj Sanlal Jaiswal (25), residents of Flat No. 402 in the same building.

Argument Turns Deadly

According to police, the accused frequently returned home late at night after playing garba, often quarrelling with Saud for taking time to open the gate. Around 1:30 a.m. on October 4, a similar argument broke out when Saud allegedly threw the gate lock toward Rishikesh in anger, but it missed. Enraged, Rishikesh pulled out a knife and stabbed Saud in the abdomen.

Accused Arrested

The duo fled the scene, leaving the injured guard bleeding. Saud was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. "Both accused have been arrested and booked for murder," said Ulwe police.

