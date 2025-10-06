PM Modi To Launch Maharashtra’s ‘Mukhyamantri Short-Term Employable Courses’ On October 8, Aiming To Train 75,000 Youth In First Phase |

In a major stride toward empowering Maharashtra’s youth with modern, industry-ready skills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ambitious ‘Mukhyamantri Short-Term Employable Courses’ on October 8, 2025, through a virtual launch ceremony.

The initiative, implemented by the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, aims to train 75,000 youth in its first phase, informed Cabinet Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha.

Statewide Launch with 600 Events Honouring Skilled Artisans

To mark the occasion, 600 launch events will be held simultaneously across Maharashtra.

Each event will feature Vishwakarma community artisans, local artists, and traditional professionals as chief guests honouring India’s deep-rooted tradition of skilled craftsmanship and celebrating their contributions to society.

Training Through ITIs and Technical Schools

The programme will be conducted through 419 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and 141 Government Technical Schools, initiating 2,506 training batches in the first phase.

The state plans to expand training to one lakh candidates next year.

Following a decentralised model, the courses are designed to match local industry needs and regional employment trends.

Planning, implementation, and quality control will be overseen by each district’s Institute Management Committee, ensuring accountability and local participation.

Empowering Rural Youth and Women

Speaking about the initiative, Minister Lodha said, “The primary goal of this programme is to equip the youth of Maharashtra with modern, industry-relevant skills and to help them become self-reliant. By providing locally accessible training, we are especially empowering rural youth and women with direct opportunities for self-employment and entrepreneurship.”

Admissions and Course Details

Admissions for these short-term employable courses are entirely online through https://admission.dvet.gov.in. The training fee ranges between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000 per month.

Of the total seats, 25% are reserved for in-house trainees, while the rest are open to external applicants, including current or former ITI students and those pursuing Class 10, 12, diploma, or degree education.

Focus on Emerging Technologies and Inclusion

The curriculum covers emerging technologies such as: Additive manufacturing, Drone technology, Electric vehicles, Solar energy, Cyber security, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial intelligence (AI), Green hydrogen, Mobile repair, Social media influencing

Special emphasis has been placed on inclusion, with 364 batches reserved for women candidates and 408 batches for advanced technology sectors.

Dedicated training centres will also be established in Gadchiroli, Latur, Nagpur, and Amravati to align with regional industrial demands.

Special Course for Upcoming Nashik Kumbh Mela

Considering the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik, a special course titled ‘Vaidik Sanskar Junior Assistant’ will also be launched to promote traditional knowledge and skill-based employment opportunities.