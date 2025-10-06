 Kharghar: Sampurnam Seva Foundation To Hold Eco-Friendly Collection Drive For Damaged Religious Idols And Materials On October 11–12
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Sampurnam Seva Foundation |

The Sampurnam Seva Foundation, committed to the eco-friendly disposal of religious materials since 2019, is organizing a Damaged Religious Idols and Materials Collection Drive in Kharghar.

The initiative aims to recycle idols, books, and clothes respectfully, preserving spiritual sentiments while protecting the environment.

Collection Schedule and Venue

The drive will take place at Hydepark, Sector 35G, Kharghar, on
October 11 from 5 PM to 6 PM and October 12 from 9 AM to 12 PM.

Nominal Fees for Safe Recycling

The foundation has fixed nominal charges for the safe collection and recycling of materials:

Idols: ₹240 per kg (Mandir idols ₹170 per kg)

Books: ₹150 per kg

Clothes: ₹190 per kg

These charges include transportation, rituals (utterpuja), and recycling.

Promoting Sustainability with Respect for Faith

Organizers emphasized that the initiative not only prevents pollution but also promotes sustainability while maintaining respect for religious traditions.

Residents can contact Jyoti Nadkarni at 9619989730 / 8850328225 or visit www.sampurnam.org for more information.

