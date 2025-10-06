Sanskar Foundation And Shiv Sena (UBT) To Host Diwali Rangoli Training Workshop On October 12 In Seawoods

A representative image of rangoli | Photo: ANI

On the occasion of Diwali, Sanskar Foundation, in collaboration with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), is organizing a one-day Sanskar Bharati Rangoli Training Workshop on October 12, 2025, from 1 PM to 5 PM at Jat Samaj Hall, Sector 44, Seawoods.

The workshop will offer training in traditional and decorative rangoli art, with a participation fee of ₹151. As seats are limited, priority will be given to early registrations.

The Sanskar Foundation has invited citizens to actively participate in this festive initiative.

For more information, contact:

Sameer Amin Bagwan – 9867801943