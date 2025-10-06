Sanskar Foundation And Shiv Sena (UBT) To Host Diwali Rangoli Training Workshop On October 12 In Seawoods

On the occasion of Diwali, Sanskar Foundation, in collaboration with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), is organizing a one-day Sanskar Bharati Rangoli Training Workshop on October 12, 2025, from 1 PM to 5 PM at Jat Samaj Hall, Sector 44, Seawoods.
The workshop will offer training in traditional and decorative rangoli art, with a participation fee of ₹151. As seats are limited, priority will be given to early registrations.
The Sanskar Foundation has invited citizens to actively participate in this festive initiative.
For more information, contact:
Sameer Amin Bagwan – 9867801943
