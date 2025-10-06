 Sanskar Foundation And Shiv Sena (UBT) To Host Diwali Rangoli Training Workshop On October 12 In Seawoods
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSanskar Foundation And Shiv Sena (UBT) To Host Diwali Rangoli Training Workshop On October 12 In Seawoods

Sanskar Foundation And Shiv Sena (UBT) To Host Diwali Rangoli Training Workshop On October 12 In Seawoods

The workshop will offer training in traditional and decorative rangoli art, with a participation fee of ₹151. As seats are limited, priority will be given to early registrations.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
A representative image of rangoli | Photo: ANI

On the occasion of Diwali, Sanskar Foundation, in collaboration with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), is organizing a one-day Sanskar Bharati Rangoli Training Workshop on October 12, 2025, from 1 PM to 5 PM at Jat Samaj Hall, Sector 44, Seawoods.

The workshop will offer training in traditional and decorative rangoli art, with a participation fee of ₹151. As seats are limited, priority will be given to early registrations.

Read Also
From Railways To Waterways: The Many Ways Mumbaikars Can Reach Navi Mumbai International Airport
article-image

The Sanskar Foundation has invited citizens to actively participate in this festive initiative.

For more information, contact:
Sameer Amin Bagwan – 9867801943

FPJ Shorts
Heavy Vehicles Banned Across Navi Mumbai On October 8 For NMIA Inauguration By PM Modi
Heavy Vehicles Banned Across Navi Mumbai On October 8 For NMIA Inauguration By PM Modi
'It Feels Good To…': Lewis Hamilton Reflects On Loss Of Roscoe & Ferrari's Challenges After Singapore Grand Prix
'It Feels Good To…': Lewis Hamilton Reflects On Loss Of Roscoe & Ferrari's Challenges After Singapore Grand Prix
'BSP To Contest Almost All Seats': Mayawati Welcomes Bihar Assembly Poll Announcement
'BSP To Contest Almost All Seats': Mayawati Welcomes Bihar Assembly Poll Announcement
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heavy Vehicles Banned Across Navi Mumbai On October 8 For NMIA Inauguration By PM Modi

Heavy Vehicles Banned Across Navi Mumbai On October 8 For NMIA Inauguration By PM Modi

PM Modi To Launch Maharashtra’s ‘Mukhyamantri Short-Term Employable Courses’ On October 8,...

PM Modi To Launch Maharashtra’s ‘Mukhyamantri Short-Term Employable Courses’ On October 8,...

Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Skips Key Meetings; Political Circles Abuzz Over His...

Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Skips Key Meetings; Political Circles Abuzz Over His...

Kharghar: Sampurnam Seva Foundation To Hold Eco-Friendly Collection Drive For Damaged Religious...

Kharghar: Sampurnam Seva Foundation To Hold Eco-Friendly Collection Drive For Damaged Religious...

Panvel Crime: 29-Year-Old Man Arrested For Vandalising Goddess Idol In Dolghar Temple

Panvel Crime: 29-Year-Old Man Arrested For Vandalising Goddess Idol In Dolghar Temple