From Railways To Waterways: The Many Ways Mumbaikars Can Reach Navi Mumbai International Airport |

After a long wait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8. Though the Prime Minister will officially inaugurate it, the commercial flights will start their operations around December 2025, CIDCO MD and Vice Chairman Vijay Singhal said while addressing the media.

Apart from this, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that the airport will be officially renamed to 'Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport'.

For Mumbaikars, the journey to Navi Mumbai has been less common, however, travelling to the airport is well-connected to the city via — metro, rail, waterways, and roadways.

Golden Line Metro

CIDCO has planned the Metro 8 line which will link Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with Navi Mumbai Airport. This route will connect two cities, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, which will turn the distance to only 30 minutes, then the earlier one and a half to two hours.

Targhar Railway Station

The Targhar Railway station is in close proximity to the Navi Mumbai airport, which will make rail connectivity easier for commuters. Earlier on September 30, a senior CIDCO official said, "The structural work has been completed. All passenger amenities, subways and platform fittings have also been installed. Final inspection by CIDCO and the Central Railway will determine when we can officially open it for commuter use"

Water Taxi

Apart from rail and metro, connectivity to the airport will also be connected via water taxi. The Maharashtra state government is planning to launch a water taxi service between Radio Jetty, near Gateway of India to Navi Mumbai Airport. If this service starts, the travel time between the two points will be 40 minutes.

Automated People Movers

The airport will also have seamless connectivity between its four terminals. Built on 1,160 hectares, it features two runways and four terminals. The terminals will be connected by Automated People Movers (APMs).

According to CIDCO MD Singhal, "It has four terminals, all of which will be interconnected. If your flight is from T4, you can check in at T1 and travel from T1 to T4 via automated people movers like APM. These are driverless trains that will be underground..."