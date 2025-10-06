Heavy Vehicles Banned Across Navi Mumbai On October 8 For NMIA Inauguration By PM Modi | Representation Image

In view of the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the movement of heavy and multi-axle goods vehicles has been prohibited across Navi Mumbai on October 8. The restriction will remain in effect from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to an official notification issued by the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department.

Traffic Ban to Prevent Congestion

The ban covers the entry, movement, and parking of all types of heavy vehicles within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate limits. The measure aims to prevent traffic congestion during the high-profile event, which is expected to draw several VIPs, VVIPs, and large crowds.

Official Notification Issued

“To ensure smooth traffic movement and avoid congestion during the inauguration ceremony, all heavy goods vehicles are prohibited from entering or passing through Navi Mumbai on October 8,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade, who issued the notification.

Exemptions for Essential Services

Kakade clarified that the restrictions will not apply to essential and emergency service vehicles such as police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, government vehicles, passenger transport buses, and vehicles related to the inauguration ceremony.

Citizens Urged to Cooperate

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has also announced detailed road regulation, parking, and security measures for the day. Authorities have appealed to citizens and transport operators to cooperate to ensure the event proceeds smoothly and without disruption.