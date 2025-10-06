 Mumbai Crime: Son Of Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Arrested For Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl Inside Gents' Public Toilet
The son of a local leader from Shiv Sena (UBT) was arrested by Nirmal Nagar police on October 1 for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl inside the gents’ public toilet in Bandra East. The City Civil and Sessions Court in Mazgaon sent him into police custody until October 6.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
Mumbai Crime: Son Of Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Arrested For Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl Inside Gents' Public Toilet | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The son of a local leader from Shiv Sena (UBT) was arrested by Nirmal Nagar police on October 1 for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl inside the gents’ public toilet in Bandra East. The City Civil and Sessions Court in Mazgaon sent him into police custody until October 6.

According to the police, on October 1, the accused took the victim into the public gents’ toilet in Bandra East and allegedly raped her, after which he threatened her life. The case has been registered under the POCSO Act. The investigation is on.

