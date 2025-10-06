BMC Elections 2025: State Election Commission Approves Ward Boundaries In Mumbai For Civic Body Polls; Here's How You Can Check Final List Published Online

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) gave its final approval to the revised ward boundaries for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, marking a major step toward conducting the much-delayed civic polls. The final ward structure was officially published in the Maharashtra Government Gazette and uploaded on the BMC’s official website on Monday.

🔹The State Election Commission has approved the ward formation for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) General Elections-2025. The finalized ward structure has been published in the Government Gazette and on the BMC’s official website under the link… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 5, 2025

Where To Check The Full List?

In a post shared on X, the BMC announced, “The State Election Commission has approved the ward formation for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) General Elections 2025. The finalized ward structure has been published in the Government Gazette and on the BMC’s official website under the link: https://mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous/qlBMCElectio2025 on 6th October 2025.”

The process follows months of public consultation and scrutiny. The SEC had earlier released a draft delimitation notification on August 22, detailing the proposed geographical boundaries for all municipal wards. Citizens were invited to submit their feedback, and a total of 492 suggestions and objections were received by the September 4 deadline. Hearings on these objections were held between September 11 and 13, after which the final ward map was approved.

When Will The BMC Polls Be Held?

The approval of ward boundaries paves the way for the much-anticipated civic elections, which have been pending for nearly three years. The polls for the BMC, India’s richest municipal body, are likely to be conducted in mid-January 2026, with the Supreme Court’s extended deadline for completing local body elections in Maharashtra set to end on January 31.

Preparations for the polls are already underway. The BMC’s election department has appointed 6,500 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to oversee the voter lists and polling arrangements. Additionally, recruitment for more than 4,000 supporting staff for election management is currently in progress.

According to civic officials, nearly 70,000 personnel, including staff from the state government, will be deployed for various election-related duties on polling day. The administration began officer training sessions in August to ensure smooth execution of polling operations.

With the delimitation process now complete, the focus will shift to finalising voter lists, allocating polling booths and setting the election schedule. The SEC’s approval of ward boundaries has brought Mumbai one step closer to holding its crucial civic elections, expected to be a high-stakes political contest between the city’s leading parties.

