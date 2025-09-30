BMC Elections 2025: Final Demarcation Of 227 Wards To Be Published On October 6

BMC Elections: Final Demarcation Of 227 Wards To Be Published On October 6 | File Photo

The BMC will publish the final notification of 227 electoral ward boundaries on Monday, October 6. Citizens’ suggestions and objections on draft ward demarcations were heard earlier this month and sent to the state urban development department (UDD).

Public Suggestions Incorporated

“The revised ward demarcation, after incorporating the considered suggestions, is expected to be sanctioned by the State Election Commission (SEC) this week. Considering the public holidays, the sanction is most likely on Monday, October 6, and the same day BMC will publish the final notification on ward demarcation for the upcoming elections,” a senior BMC officer said.

Ward Count Remains Unchanged

The number of electoral wards in Mumbai continues to remain 227, similar to the last BMC elections held in February 2017.

Election Likely in Mid-January 2026

The upcoming elections are likely to be held in mid-January 2026. The extended deadline given to the SEC by the Supreme Court to conduct local body elections in Maharashtra ends on January 31.

Citizen Feedback and Changes

This year, the BMC received 494 suggestions and objections on the draft ward demarcations, almost 300 fewer than in the 2017 polls. Although most suggestions from citizens concerned changes in electoral ward boundaries, some suggestions also related to increasing the number of polling booths and changes in reservations. According to BMC officials, after removing repetitions, around 50% of suggestions have been considered.

The BMC has not made any major changes to electoral ward boundaries.