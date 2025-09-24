BMC Elections: 'Mahayuti Will Win More Than 150 seats,' Says Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam

Mumbai BJP chief and three-time MLA from Andheri West, Ameet Satam | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: With the poll campaign for the upcoming BMC elections underway for all political parties, the BJP has expressed confidence that the Mahayuti will win more than 150 of the total 227 seats in Mumbai.

The Mahayuti is an alliance comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and the RPI (Athawale group). However, the seat allocation is not yet decided.

Polls Likely in Mid-January 2026

The most anticipated BMC elections are most likely to be held in mid-January 2026. The Supreme Court recently extended the deadline for local bodies’ elections in Maharashtra to January 31.

BJP Chief Confident of Mahayuti’s Success

“The allotment of the seats will be decided considering local sentiments and the party’s organisational strength in the ward. However, I am confident that Mahayuti will have its mayor and win more than 150 seats in Mumbai,” said Mumbai BJP chief and three-time MLA from Andheri West, Ameet Satam.

Background of BMC Elections

The elections were last held in 2017 and the terms of the corporators ended in February 2022. For the past over three years, the municipal commissioner has been managing the city in his capacity as the administrator. In the 2017 BMC elections, the undivided Shiv Sena led with 84 seats, followed by the BJP with 82 seats, Congress (31), NCP (9), MNS (7) and independents 14.

Preparations in Full Swing

Meanwhile, the hectic preparations for the BMC elections are in full force. The election department has appointed 6,500 booth-level officers (BLO) and appointments of more than 4,000 staff for management is in process. As per officials, a total of 70,000 staff, including those of the state government, will be deployed on election duties, including the day of polling.

