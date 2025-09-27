Maharashtra Rains: 19 Villages Face Power Outage Due To Heavy Showers In Nanded District - REPORTS | File Pic (Representational Image)

Nanded: The district has been experiencing heavy rainfall again since Friday evening. In spite of numerous attempts, the majority of power systems are submerged, hindering the maintenance of electricity supply. In many areas, the power supply has also been disabled for safety reasons. It was stated that it would be practical to restore electricity once the water recedes and the situation is managed.

The heavy rainfall has impacted the power systems in Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli within the Nanded circle of Mahavitaran. This has also impacted the farming routes, including rural areas. Nanded district has 19 villages impacted. As a result, electricity has been disconnected for several hours for approximately 12 to 13 thousand customers.

The villages of Ganar, Daggaon, Vaijapur, Golegaon, Berli, along with those in the Deglur division, including Wazirgaon, Kohala, Gadga, and Naigaon sub-centres, have suffered greatly due to the flooding of the sub-centre and the falling of electricity poles in certain areas, disrupting power lines, according to a report by Loksatta.

The 33 KV lines from Kandahar to Kurula are submerged in floodwater. Furthermore, the Pethwadaj substation is shut down because of a fallen DP frame. The Gaothan Extension Agricultural Channels in the Hingoli district's Kurundkar, Ambadas, Sonthana, and Donwada regions have suffered due to the heavy rainfall, leading to a disruption in the area's power supply. Mahavitaran is making significant efforts to restore the power supply

From September 27 to 30, 2025, Maharashtra is forecasted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, predicting severe storms and heavy rainfall peaking on September 28 in the Konkan and ghat areas.

Warnings about potential flooding and transport disruptions have been issued. Moderate rainfall is noted in Vidarbha and Marathwada, with Jalna expecting light rain. The southwest monsoon’s withdrawal is delayed until after October 5, and residents are advised against non-essential travel in flood zones.